Step into Sacred Stillness: Launch of Bespoke Yoga Retreats in Japan’s Historic Temples

TAKAYAMA, GIFU, JAPAN, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- November 2025, The most sacred spaces in Japan invite guests to rediscover balance, purpose, and presence. OTERA STAY, the leading provider of temple-based accommodation and experiences, announces the launch of customizable “ Zen Temple Yoga Retreat ” held at some of the most historically significant Buddhist temples.

● Website：https://oterastay.com/yoga/en/

Available from November 2025, these one-of-a-kind retreats offer individuals and groups alike a rare opportunity to practice yoga within deeply spiritual and centuries-old temple settings—spaces where mindfulness and history intertwine. With over 13 temples open for overnight retreat stays, and more than 60 partner temples available for space-only yoga programs nationwide, participants can choose from a wide range of serene, culturally rich locations across Japan.

【Tailored for Every Journey】

Whether you seek quiet self-reflection or a group wellness escape, OTERA STAY’s retreats are thoughtfully designed to meet a variety of needs. Programs can be arranged for solo travelers or groups of up to 100 people. From multi-day immersive stays to one-time yoga sessions under temple eaves, each experience is uniquely curated to harmonize body, mind, and spirit.

【Zen Temple Yoga Retreat Overview】

・Availability：From November 18th 2025 onward

・Locations

Overnight yoga retreats: Select from over 13 sacred temples nationwide

Yoga space-only rentals: Available at over 60 temples across Japan

・Group size：Available for individuals and groups of up to 100 people

・Pricing：Custom quotes based on location, size, and season. Contact us for details.

・Inquiries：https://en.oterastay.com/form/contact

【About ShareWing Inc.】

・Company Name: ShareWing Inc.

・Head Office: 16-13 Sakuragaoka-cho, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Japan

・CEO: Mai Sato

・Website: https://en.oterastay.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

