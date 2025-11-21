Connecting Countries Through Colour: Australia-Japan “POSCA Mural Exchange Project” Concluded in November 2025 Scenes from the production in Konohana, Osaka, and in Melbourne, Australia POSCA Mural Exchange Project Completed work in Australia（HIROTTON） Completed work in Osaka（Adnate）

After a 17day stay, murals in Osaka and Melbourne were completed. Sharing the joy of expression with the World—the origin of the POSCA brand.

・Melbourne Meets Osaka. Art Connects Beyond Words.

On November 1, 2025, a mural by Japanese artist Hirotton was completed in Fitzroy, the cultural center of Melbourne, Australia. The work was produced as part of the POSCA Mural Exchange Project, in which artists from Japan and Australia who use POSCA markers visit each other’s countries to create murals. The project took place over 17 days, from October 16 to November 1, across two cities: Osaka, Japan, and Melbourne, Australia.

This project was realised through a collaboration between WALL SHARE Inc. (Headquarters: Konohana Ward, Osaka City), a company specialising in mural production, and Juddy Roller, an Australian-based mural agency with over 15 years of experience.

Two artists participated: Australia-based international mural artist Adnate, and Japanese artist HIROTTON. Incorporating POSCA in their work, they created murals that became a symbolic cultural exchange initiative representing “the moment art transcends frontiers.”

・Project Background

With street art as a shared language, the project highlighted the intersection of art and brand, presenting new creative possibilities to the world. Since its debut in the 1980s, POSCA has maintained close ties to street art culture.

Artists who turned urban walls into canvases would take POSCA markers from their pockets and continue to express their messages. This project reinterpreted POSCA’s cultural DNA through contemporary mural culture. Returning to the brand’s roots, it was launched as a new brand action aimed at engaging with the world through art.

・“New Landscapes” painted by Adnate and HIROTTON

The mural by HIROTTON was painted in Fitzroy, a cultural district in Melbourne lined with galleries, vintage clothing shops and pubs. The area is known as a hub for artists and contains numerous street artworks, including works by participating artist Adnate.

HIROTTON’s mural represents a form of “Japanese sensibility crossing borders.” The mural was painted on a historic former automobile factory, and the owner’s cat appears as part of the artwork. Inspired by the trompe-l'œil techniques of ukiyo-e artist Utagawa Kuniyoshi, the piece serves as an homage using a cat motif. The composition incorporates visual tricks and depth through shading, and many local residents were seen stopping to observe the work closely.

Meanwhile, in Konohana Ward, Osaka, Australian artist Adnate created a mural on a building that had works by two previous mural artists. On the newly painted façade, the eyes of a young girl emerged—shining as if symbolising hope for the neighborhood.

Throughout the production process, local residents visited daily to observe the progress. On the final day, local elementary school students asked Adnate questions, and interacted with smiles. Even without interpreters, a natural “dialogue” emerged through POSCA.

・Learning and Inspiration Through Dialogue with Japan

Osaka and Melbourne—two cities, two artists, and two walls. Each saw moments where artists, local residents, and the brand connected beyond language. The project was shared worldwide via Instagram, receiving comments.

In Japan, the culture of murals on public walls is still developing, while in Australia it is more embedded in everyday life. This collaboration provided significant inspiration for both sides. Seeing art function as an integral part of public space offered an opportunity to reconsider the social value of creating artwork.

・Comments from Juddy Roller, Partner Company

Juddy Roller is an Australian-based Mural agency. With over 15 years of experience producing murals, it leads the field where “art shapes culture”.

“The posca international mural exchange is one of the most rewarding projects we’ve ever been lucky enough to be a part of” we’ve been creating murals for over 15 years and this is, without a doubt, one of favourite projects.”

— Juddy Roller / Founder, Shaun Hossack

・Not Advertising but “Painting Culture”. A new form of Cultural Exchange Pursued by POSCA

Street art—the shared DNA that connected this project—has long grown alongside street culture. This initiative embodied POSCA’s brand philosophy: “Joy of expression for everyone.” POSCA markers were actually used for sketching during mural production. The cultural exchange expanded through murals at the production site.

Post-production Comments from POSCA Australia

“This project is more than just a cmpaign—it is a celebration of creativity and the joy of self-expression shared by everyone.

Through our experiences in local communities, we witnessed art transcend borders and languages, fostering genuine empathy and connection.

POSCA will continue to be a brand that unites people around the world through drawing, hand in hand with artists everywhere.”

— Mitsubishi Pencil Australia Pty Ltd. / Managing Director

