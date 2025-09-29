ON NATIONAL COFFEE DAY, KONA EARTH ANNOUNCES ONE DAY FLASH SALE

Kona Classic Coffee from Kona Earth Kona Earth co-owners Steve and Joanie Wynn Kona Earth is a specialty coffee brand based in Hawaii

HOLUALOA, HI, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kona Earth is thrilled to announce a special Flash Sale in celebration of National Coffee Day! For one day only, on September 29, 2025, coffee enthusiasts can enjoy a 15% discount on their exquisite Kona Classic coffee. This limited-time offer honors the rich tradition of coffee by sharing the exceptional quality of this USA-grown Hawaiian specialty coffee.FARM FRESH KONA COFFEE BEANS NURTURED CROP TO CUPAs both a coffee farm and coffee roaster, Kona Earth offers a unique crop to cup product. The Kona-based company takes pride in delivering its freshly roasted coffee beans farm-direct to consumers. Each order is roast dated and shipped 2-day FedEx from Hawaii so that customers receive the freshest Kona coffee beans available. Kona Earth receives consistent five-star ratings from its thousands of loyal customers across the United States who have experienced their exceptional quality and superlative customer service.Kona Earth owner Joanie Wynn commented on the deal, "It's a tradition that every year, coffee companies offer great deals in celebration of National Coffee Day. We thought we'd jump in this year with this special one-day flash sale. Our Kona Classic coffee is rarely discounted, so this is a great opportunity for folks to give it a try."EXPERIENCE KONA COFFEE EXCELLENCEKona coffee is renowned worldwide for its exceptional quality and rich flavor. Grown in the fertile volcanic soil of the Kona region in Hawaii, this coffee is truly one of a kind. Kona Earth is proud to uphold the legacy of Kona coffee by offering a range of premium beans that showcase the best that this region has to offer. Kona Earth's Kona Classic coffee is a true gem among coffee connoisseurs. This coffee is known for its unique flavor profile and unparalleled quality. Each bag of Kona Classic contains premium whole beans that are carefully selected and roasted to perfection. Kona Classic boasts a unique flavor profile, with tasting notes of chocolate and nuts. It offers a complex and satisfying taste experience that is naturally low acid.ONE DAY FLASH SALE ENDS AT MIDNIGHTThis exclusive opportunity to enjoy 15% off Kona Classic coffee is a one-day offer in honor of National Coffee Day! The flash sale is for one day only and ends at midnight PST on September 29, 2025.ABOUT KONA EARTHThe Kona Earth farm is situated in the heart of the famed Kona coffee belt. The 26-acre farm is nestled on the tropical slopes of the Hualalai volcano on Hawaii's Big Island. The temperate climate, rich volcanic soil, and ample rainfall create ideal growing conditions for producing some of the finest Arabica coffee beans on the planet. Prized for its smooth flavor and low acidity, coffee aficionados rank Hawaiian Kona coffee as one of the world’s top specialty coffees.As a US-based, family-owned business, Kona Earth supports fair wage labor and sustainable farming practices. Kona Earth coffee is nurtured from crop to cup and grown with Aloha by husband and wife owners Steve and Joanie Wynn. The beans are processed and micro-batch roasted on site, then shipped farm-direct for supreme freshness. With a consistent five-star customer rating and superlative customer service, Kona Earth delivers the quality associated with its authentic, Hawaiian Kona specialty coffee.

Legal Disclaimer:

