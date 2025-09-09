Kona Earth Announces Exclusive Discounts for Military and First Responders

Kona Earth is a specialty coffee brand based in Hawaii Kona Earth co-owners Steve and Joanie Wynn Kona Earth is a specialty coffee brand based in Hawaii

HOLUALOA, HI, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kona Earth is proud to announce its new discount program for military members and first responders. The discount is a natural extension of the Kona coffee company's "Care In Every Cup" give back program and is a way to say thank you to those who serve their communities and country with bravery and dedication. By following a simple verification process, military members and first responders can qualify for a 10% discount on every order they place on the Kona Earth website. In addition to Kona coffee, the Kona Earth e-commerce site also offers gift bundles, Hawaiian chocolates and merchandise. The military and first responder discount will apply to all orders over $50 and will be automatically applied at checkout.The inspiration for the new discount idea came from Kona Earth co-owner Steve Wynn who has a background as a Fire Chief in Muir Beach, California. His firsthand experience in emergency response fuels Kona Earth's commitment to supporting those who put their lives on the line for others. As Steve explains, "As a former firefighter, I know the dedication that goes into the kind of service that our military and first responders provide. It's an honor to be able to say thank you in this small way."Both Steve and co-owner Joanie Wynn had family members in the military, with Steve's father serving in the Army and Joanie's father in the Air Force. To carry on the proud tradition of family service, the Wynns' son Ryan is heading off to Coast Guard boot camp next month.Joanie Wynn added, "It made perfect sense with Steve and our families' backgrounds in the military and fire service to offer these discounts. It's a way for us to celebrate the bravery and selflessness of our military and first responders. We are grateful for all that they do, and we hope these new discounts serve as a small token of our appreciation."How Does Kona Earth Coffee Give Back?Kona Earth believes that every cup of coffee should be a moment of comfort and care, and that the Hawaiian Kona coffee it grows with Aloha should give back in that same spirit. Its Care In Every Cup give-back program embodies the company's commitment to giving back and supporting its community.Each quarter, Kona Earth donates a percentage of after-tax profits to its non-profit partner, Kohala Center. Kohala Center is dedicated to conservation and environmental education. Its preservation efforts benefit the fragile ecosystems of the Big Island including the watersheds and cloud forests, farmlands and precious coral reefs. The charitable organization also provides valuable training and job opportunities for young people interested in agriculture to develop Hawaii's next generation of local farmers.Kona Earth's new discount for military and first responders is a natural extension of this "Care In Every Cup" program. It's another way for the company to celebrate and show appreciation for the dedicated individuals across the United States who prioritize health and safety. Once verified, military members and first responders can access the discount and start enjoying automatic savings every time they purchase Kona Earth products from the web store. Terms and additional details are available on the Kona Earth discounts page.About Kona Earth: The Kona Earth farm is situated in the heart of the famed Kona coffee belt. The 26-acre farm is nestled on the tropical slopes of the Hualalai volcano on Hawaii's Big Island. The temperate climate, rich volcanic soil, and ample rainfall create ideal growing conditions for producing some of the finest Arabica coffee beans on the planet. Prized for its smooth flavor and low acidity, coffee aficionados rank Hawaiian Kona coffee as one of the world’s top specialty coffees. As a US-based, family-owned business, Kona Earth supports fair wage labor and sustainable farming practices.Kona Earth coffee is nurtured from crop to cup and grown with Aloha by husband and wife owners Steve and Joanie Wynn. The beans are processed and micro-batch roasted on site, then shipped farm-direct for supreme freshness. With a consistent five-star customer rating and superlative customer service, Kona Earth delivers the quality associated with its authentic, Hawaiian Kona specialty coffee.

