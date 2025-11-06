St. Johnsbury / DUI & Furnishing Alcohol to Minors

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4009780

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nally

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 11/04/2025 @ 0040

INCIDENT LOCATION: St. Johnsbury Elementary School

VIOLATION: DUI & Furnishing Alcohol to Minors

ACCUSED: Ryan Scrimgeour

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police noticed some suspicious activity at the St. Johnsbury Elementary School. Troopers made contact with four individuals. Investigation revealed that Scrimgeour had operated under the influence and supplied alcohol to three people under the age of 21. Scrimgeour was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury. Scrimgeour was later released on a citation.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/04/2025 @ 0830

COURT: CALEDONIA

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper William Nally

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 # 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

802-748-3111