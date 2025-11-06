St. Johnsbury / DUI & Furnishing Alcohol to Minors
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4009780
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nally
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 11/04/2025 @ 0040
INCIDENT LOCATION: St. Johnsbury Elementary School
VIOLATION: DUI & Furnishing Alcohol to Minors
ACCUSED: Ryan Scrimgeour
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police noticed some suspicious activity at the St. Johnsbury Elementary School. Troopers made contact with four individuals. Investigation revealed that Scrimgeour had operated under the influence and supplied alcohol to three people under the age of 21. Scrimgeour was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury. Scrimgeour was later released on a citation.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/04/2025 @ 0830
COURT: CALEDONIA
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper William Nally
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 # 1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
802-748-3111
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.