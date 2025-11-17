Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Aggravated Disorderly Conduct and Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B2006251

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Trinity Poole                           

STATION: Royalton             

CONTACT#: 802 234 9933

 

DATE/TIME: 11/16/25 at 0117 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Royalton, Vermont

 

ACCUSED: Justin Gomez

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Texas

VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Mischief

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/16/25 at approximately 0117 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police were dispatched to the report of a disturbance at Crossroads Bar and Grill in Royalton, Vermont. Troopers arrived on scene and were informed by witnesses that Justin Gomez (35) was acting in a disorderly manor. Witnesses also stated he took a cinderblock and threw it on the windshield of a Mail Carrier truck shattering the windshield. Gomez was issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 1/13/25 at 0830 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/13/25 at 0830 hours

COURT: Windsor County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 


