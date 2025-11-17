Royalton Barracks / Aggravated Disorderly Conduct and Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25B2006251 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Trinity Poole STATION: Royalton CONTACT#: 802 234 9933 DATE/TIME: 11/16/25 at 0117 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: Royalton, Vermont ACCUSED: Justin Gomez AGE: 35 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Texas VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Mischief SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/16/25 at approximately 0117 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police were dispatched to the report of a disturbance at Crossroads Bar and Grill in Royalton, Vermont. Troopers arrived on scene and were informed by witnesses that Justin Gomez (35) was acting in a disorderly manor. Witnesses also stated he took a cinderblock and threw it on the windshield of a Mail Carrier truck shattering the windshield. Gomez was issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 1/13/25 at 0830 hours. COURT ACTION: YES COURT DATE/TIME: 1/13/25 at 0830 hours COURT: Windsor County LODGED - LOCATION: N/A BAIL: N/A MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED *Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



