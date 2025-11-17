Royalton Barracks / Aggravated Disorderly Conduct and Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B2006251
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Trinity Poole
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802 234 9933
DATE/TIME: 11/16/25 at 0117 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Royalton, Vermont
ACCUSED: Justin Gomez
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Texas
VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Mischief
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/16/25 at approximately 0117 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police were dispatched to the report of a disturbance at Crossroads Bar and Grill in Royalton, Vermont. Troopers arrived on scene and were informed by witnesses that Justin Gomez (35) was acting in a disorderly manor. Witnesses also stated he took a cinderblock and threw it on the windshield of a Mail Carrier truck shattering the windshield. Gomez was issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 1/13/25 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/13/25 at 0830 hours
COURT: Windsor County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.