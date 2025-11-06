Retail Tech Executive Adriana Rivas Wins Silver Nonfiction Book Award for How to Implement Self-Service Without Failing

Adriana Rivas, author of “How to Implement Self-Service Without Failing,” receives the 2025 Silver Nonfiction Book Award for excellence in tech writing.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Technology executive and author Adriana Rivas has been honored with the Silver Nonfiction Book Award 2025 from the Nonfiction Authors Association (NFAA) for her book How to Implement Self-Service Without Failing: A Practical Guide for Retailers and Decision-Makers.The award recognizes outstanding nonfiction works that demonstrate excellence in writing, organization, and their impact on the industry.Rivas's book was praised by the NFAA judging panel, with one judge describing it as "making the book an on-the-job companion, and ready reckoner, for managing retail."A Book Bridging Innovation and Human-Centered DesignPublished in 2025, How to Implement Self-Service Without Failing serves as a hands-on guide for business leaders implementing automation, self-checkout, and digital transformation strategies in retail and food service.Drawing from more than a decade of executive experience, Rivas offers a clear framework that integrates technology, empathy, and operational excellence. The book has been widely recognized as a practical resource for decision-makers across the Americas seeking to modernize their operations responsibly."I wanted to create a resource that simplifies technology for leaders," said Rivas. "This recognition from the Nonfiction Authors Association validates that vision that innovation must always remain human-centered and accessible."About the Nonfiction Book AwardsThe Nonfiction Book Awards, presented by the Nonfiction Authors Association, celebrate excellence in nonfiction publishing. Each year, hundreds of authors worldwide are evaluated across various categories, including business, leadership, education, and technology.Books are selected based on editorial quality, originality, structure, and overall contribution to readers and their industries.About Adriana RivasAdriana Rivas is an award-winning author and technology executive who led the design and development of Biwitech’s retail technology products, specializing in self-service, POS, and digital signage innovation.She also serves as a Mentor and Ambassador at WomenTech Network, where she leads the Retail Tech & Self-Service Innovation Circle, empowering women to connect, share expertise, and accelerate careers in technology and innovation.Rivas was nominated for the 2025 WomenTech Global Awards as Chief in Tech Leader of the Year, recognizing her impact in digital transformation and women's leadership in the tech industry.She is passionate about building human-centered technology that bridges efficiency with empathy.How to Implement Self-Service Without Failing is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.Award DetailsAward: Silver Nonfiction Book AwardOrganization: Nonfiction Authors Association (NFAA)Category: Business / TechnologyYear: 2025Author: Adriana RivasTitle: How to Implement Self-Service Without Failing

