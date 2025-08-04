LatAm Tech Leader BIGWISE Corp. Enters U.S. to Power Enterprise Retail, Supermarket, and Restaurant Chains

BIGWISE Corp. launches in the U.S. with its integrated retail tech platform, combining software, hardware, and digital signage.

With 30+ years of LatAm experience, BIGWISE now brings its integrated software (Stellar) & hardware (Biwitech) platform to U.S. mid-to-large retailers.

We built the Stellar technology ecosystem to solve the real challenges of U.S. retailers: high transaction volumes, multi-store operations, and critical offline resilience.” — Marcel Ferras, CEO, BIGWISE Corp.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BIGWISE Corp ., Latin America's premier provider of retail technology solutions with over 30 years of experience, officially announces its expansion into the U.S. market from its new operational headquarters in Miami, Florida. The company is introducing its fully integrated enterprise platform, Stellar + Biwitech + SLIVE ADS360 , designed to meet the complex needs of medium and large-scale supermarkets and retail chains.Unlike typical solutions designed for small businesses or restaurants, BIGWISE Corp. delivers a purpose-built, enterprise-grade technology ecosystem tailored to high-demand, multi-location retail operations.Through its integrated suite, Stellar, Biwitech, and SLIVE ADS360, the company offers a modular and scalable platform that unifies software, hardware, and in-store analytics under one strategic vision.•⁠ ⁠Stellar: An enterprise retail management platform that integrates a high-performance POS with a comprehensive back-office suite for centralized control over inventory, procurement, and financials. It is designed for the complexity of high-volume, multi-location operations, ensuring business continuity with its robust offline functionality.•⁠ ⁠Biwitech: A proprietary line of enterprise-grade hardware, including self-service kiosks (SmartKiosk), interactive TouchTotems, Quantum POS terminals, and advanced digital shelf solutions (ShelfView), all certified and optimized for Stellar integration.•⁠ ⁠SLIVE ADS360: An intelligent digital signage platform that provides real-time content management and AI-powered in-store analytics.•⁠ ⁠SLIVE Payments (coming soon to the U.S.): A seamlessly integrated payments solution for faster, more secure transactions and centralized control."Our extensive experience managing large retail chains in challenging markets enables us to deliver operational efficiency, flexibility, and immediate local support," said Marcel Ferras, CEO of BIGWISE Corp. "The BIGWISE platform is designed specifically to address the unique needs of U.S. supermarket and retail chains: high transaction volumes, centralized multi-store management, and critical offline functionality."Building on its international success, BIGWISE has already launched its first complete U.S. installation, powering a Miami-based supermarket with its fully integrated Stellar + Biwitech solution. This milestone is backed by a proven track record in Latin America, where BIGWISE currently powers over 85% of the leading supermarket chains in Venezuela, as well as primary retail operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, and the Dominican Republic. Across its installations in Latin America, the platform consistently demonstrates significant cost savings, enhanced efficiency (including a 30% reduction in checkout time), and the power to deploy instant digital signage updates across entire retail networks.The company's U.S. launch, anchored in Miami, represents a significant investment that includes local job creation and aggressive growth plans across multiple states. In addition, BIGWISE will soon roll out SLIVE Payments in the U.S., reinforcing its commitment to innovation and a seamless omnichannel customer experience.For more information, visit: https://bigwise.com/ Press Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.