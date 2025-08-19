Retail Tech Executive Adriana Rivas Launches Amazon #1 Hot New Release Book

"How to Implement Self-Service Without Failing” offers retailers in the U.S. and LATAM a clear roadmap to success.

I wrote this book so retailers don't have to learn the hard way. With the proper roadmap, self-service can be a true win-win” — Adriana Rivas, Author

MIAMI , FL, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adriana Rivas, a prominent voice in retail technology across LATAM and the U.S., COO & Chief Biwitech Development Officer at BIGWISE Corp., and founder of the retail hardware brand Biwitech, has officially launched her first book, How to Implement Self-Service Without Failing: A Practical Guide for Retailers and Decision-Makers. The guide offers a clear, actionable roadmap for retail leaders across LATAM and the U.S., navigating the evolving world of self-service technology."Most self-service projects fail not because of the technology, but due to poor strategy and a failure to manage the human element," said Rivas. "I wrote this book to demystify the process and help businesses avoid costly mistakes, turning a tech investment into a business victory."Drawing from more than a decade of experience leading deployments across the Americas, the book breaks down every stage of implementation and guides you through:- Self-assessment frameworks and editable checklists- Strategic comparisons of kiosks, ESLs, and digital signage- Real-world case studies- Access to a downloadable Retail ToolkitAmazon RecognitionThe book's launch was met with immediate market validation, debuting as the #1 Hot New Release in the Retailing Industry category on Amazon. Building on this momentum, it quickly entered the Top 20 Best Sellers in its category, solidifying its position as a key resource for industry professionals and marking a significant milestone for a debut Latina author in the tech and retail innovation space.About the AuthorAdriana Rivas is a recognized leader in retail innovation and a public voice for women in technology. She currently serves as COO & Chief Biwitech Development Officer at BIGWISE Corp., where she leads the development of Biwitech, a next-generation retail hardware line.Rivas also serves as a Global Ambassador and Circle Leader for WomenTech Network, and is an active member of Latinas in Tech and Women in Retail Tech.Read more about the book on:Media ContactAdriana Rivas

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.