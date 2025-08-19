Retail Tech Executive Adriana Rivas Launches Amazon #1 Hot New Release Book
"How to Implement Self-Service Without Failing” offers retailers in the U.S. and LATAM a clear roadmap to success.
"Most self-service projects fail not because of the technology, but due to poor strategy and a failure to manage the human element," said Rivas. "I wrote this book to demystify the process and help businesses avoid costly mistakes, turning a tech investment into a business victory."
Drawing from more than a decade of experience leading deployments across the Americas, the book breaks down every stage of implementation and guides you through:
- Self-assessment frameworks and editable checklists
- Strategic comparisons of kiosks, ESLs, and digital signage
- Real-world case studies
- Access to a downloadable Retail Toolkit
Amazon Recognition
The book's launch was met with immediate market validation, debuting as the #1 Hot New Release in the Retailing Industry category on Amazon. Building on this momentum, it quickly entered the Top 20 Best Sellers in its category, solidifying its position as a key resource for industry professionals and marking a significant milestone for a debut Latina author in the tech and retail innovation space.
About the Author
Adriana Rivas is a recognized leader in retail innovation and a public voice for women in technology. She currently serves as COO & Chief Biwitech Development Officer at BIGWISE Corp., where she leads the development of Biwitech, a next-generation retail hardware line.
Rivas also serves as a Global Ambassador and Circle Leader for WomenTech Network, and is an active member of Latinas in Tech and Women in Retail Tech.
