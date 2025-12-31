Audfly Launches FocusAura™ at CES 2026: The Dual-Directional Voice Interaction Solution for AI Avatars and Kiosks

Audfly FocusAura™ – An integrated solution combining directional voice pickup and directional sound emission, enabling clear and private human–machine interaction. By fusing directional sound emission with advanced directional sound pick-up, FocusAura™ creates a precise, noise-free "Personal Audio Zone," enabling seamless communication for AI digital avatars, self-service kiosks, and robotics. Directional Sound Emission (The Speaker): Using Audfly’s proprietary Alpha Series technology, the system beams audio directly to the user. Directional Sound Pick-up (The Microphone): The solution features the DS-M602 module, an advanced microphone array with a precise 30° pickup angle (Horizontal ±15°).

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Audfly, a global leader in directed audio technology, today unveiled Audfly FocusAura™, a revolutionary comprehensive solution designed to solve the critical challenge of voice interaction in public spaces. By fusing directional sound emission with advanced directional sound pick-up , FocusAura™ creates a precise, noise-free "Personal Audio Zone," enabling seamless communication for AI digital avatars, self-service kiosks, and robotics.The Problem: Public Noise vs. Private Interaction As AI assistants and smart terminals move into high-traffic areas like banks, airports, and hospitals, they face a dual challenge: background noise makes it hard for the machine to hear the user, and sound leakage compromises user privacy.The Solution: Hear and Be Heard—Precisely Audfly FocusAura™ addresses this by integrating two core technologies into one seamless module:Directional Sound Emission (The Speaker): Using Audfly’s proprietary Alpha Series technology, the system beams audio directly to the user. The sound pressure drops significantly—by 20dB just 15 degrees off-axis—ensuring that sensitive information remains confidential and does not disturb the surrounding environment.Directional Sound Pick-up (The Microphone): The solution features the DS-M602 module, an advanced microphone array with a precise 30° pickup angle (Horizontal ±15°). Powered by a Deep Neural Network (DNN), it actively filters out background noise (like music or crowds) and focuses exclusively on the user standing 1 to 3 meters away.Key Applications: Creating a "Private Zone" in Public "FocusAura™ is more than just hardware; it is the missing link for effective AI deployment in the real world," said a spokesperson for Audfly. "It ensures that a user interacting with a banking kiosk or a government service terminal feels like they are in a private room, even in the middle of a busy hall."The solution is engineered for:AI Digital Avatars: Ensuring natural, glitch-free conversations with virtual assistants.Self-Service Kiosks: Protecting user data in banking, healthcare, and government terminals.Service Robotics: Allowing robots to hear commands clearly in chaotic environments.Technical Highlights for Integrators Audfly has designed FocusAura™ for effortless integration into existing commercial designs. The directional emission panels are scalable (a single amplifier can drive up to 8 panels), and the pickup module features a simple Type-C interface with low power consumption (below 2W).Invitation to Experience Audfly invites developers, system integrators, and media to experience the "Personal Audio Zone" firsthand at CES 2026. Visitors can test the dual-directional capability live, witnessing how the system isolates voice input and output even in the noisy environment of the trade show floor.Event Details:Date: January 6–9, 2026Location: Bellagio Hotel & Casino, Las VegasVenue/Suite: Exclusive showroom at Bellagio (By appointment only)About Audfly: Audfly is a global leader in audio innovation and a pioneer in directed audio technology worldwide. Its groundbreaking Focusound Screentechnology, a transparent film-based directional sound solution, has transformed the integration of audio into consumer electronics. Expanding beyond screens, Audfly also provides versatile directional speaker modules and dual-directional voice interaction solutions tailored for digital signage, kiosks, and intelligent terminals. By creating a personal soundscape with enhanced privacy, immersion, and audio-visual enjoyment, Audfly redefines user experiences across consumer and professional markets.Media Contact: Brenda Chen csj@audfly.com

