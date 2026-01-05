CES 2026: Audfly Opens Doors to the Future of Intelligent Audio at Bellagio Las Vegas

Audfly invites you to an exclusive CES showcase. Join the personal demonstration of our groundbreakingFocusound Screen@ Technology and successful integrations. Audfly’s Focusound Screen® technology Audfly Hybrid Spatial Audio Technology - During CES, Audfly will officially unveil its all-new spatial audio technology. Breaking free from the limitations of traditional two-dimensional sound fields, this technology creates a truly immersive three-dimens Audfly FocusAura™ – An integrated solution combining directional voice pickup and directional sound emission, enabling clear and private human–machine interaction.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The wait is over. Audfly, a global leader in innovative acoustic applications, officially welcomes media, partners, and tech enthusiasts to its exclusive showcase at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino. Starting today through January 9, Audfly is ushering in a new era of intelligent auditory interaction, demonstrating how directional sound is redefining the user experience for the AI generation.The "Must-See" Highlights Visitors to the Audfly suite will witness a comprehensive lineup of "World’s First" technologies and ecosystem collaborations:The Ultimate Gaming Experience: Experience the global debut of the world’s first gaming monitor powered by Hybrid Spatial Audio. By fusing screen-based directional sound with dynamic low-frequency compensation and HRTF algorithms, this system delivers a "naked-ear" 3D spatial audio experience without headphones.Privacy for the AI Era: See the Focusound Screentechnology integrated into AI PCs, AIO desktops, and notebook computers. This revolutionary technology creates a focused beam of sound, ensuring audio privacy and minimizing noise leakage in shared spaces.Ecosystem Innovation: Explore latest-generation prototypes co-developed with industry giants including Lenovo, BOE and HKC, showcasing the versatility of directional sound in real-world business and gaming scenarios.Unveiling the Final Piece: AI Voice Interaction Completing the smart device ecosystem, Audfly is also using CES 2026 to introduce its latest advancements in AI voice interaction.As AI assistants become ubiquitous, the need for clear, private communication is paramount. Audfly will demonstrate high-clarity, high-fidelity, and privacy-secure voice solutions designed specifically for emerging AI scenarios. These solutions offer a new audiovisual paradigm for future intelligent devices, ensuring that voice interactions remain crisp and confined to the user, even in noisy environments.A Brief Primer: Why Directional Sound? For those experiencing it for the first time: Audfly’s technology works like a spotlight for sound. Unlike conventional loudspeakers that radiate sound in all directions , Audfly’s directional speaker creates a narrow, focused beam. Step into the beam, and you hear immersive audio; step out, and silence returns. It is the ultimate solution for enhancing speech intelligibility and protecting audio privacy in public spaces and personal devices.Join Us at the Bellagio Audfly cordially invites you to experience firsthand how these technologies are unlocking the next dimension of sound.Event Details:Date: January 6–9, 2026Location: Bellagio Hotel & Casino, Las VegasVenue/Suite: Exclusive showroom at Bellagio (By appointment only)About Audfly: Audfly is a global leader in audio innovation and a pioneer in directed audio technology worldwide. Its groundbreaking Focusound Screentechnology, a transparent film-based directional sound solution, has transformed the integration of audio into consumer electronics. Expanding beyond screens, Audfly also provides versatile directional speaker modules and dual-directional voice interaction solutions tailored for digital signage, kiosks, and intelligent terminals. By creating a personal soundscape with enhanced privacy, immersion, and audio-visual enjoyment, Audfly redefines user experiences across consumer and professional markets.Media Contact: Brenda Chen csj@audfly.com

