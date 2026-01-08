CES 2026: Audfly and Thunderobot Jointly Unveil World’s First Focusound-Integrated Gaming Monitor and Laptop

The world’s first gaming monitor and gaming laptop integrated with Audfly’s Focusound Screen® technology The new Thunderobot gaming lineup features Audfly’s proprietary Focusound Screen® technology The new Thunderobot gaming lineup features Audfly’s proprietary Focusound Screen® technology. This transparent audio layer creates a focused sound field directly from the screen, ensuring that high-octane game audio is delivered exclusively to the player Mr. Lu Kailin, the founder and chairman of Thunderobot Technology, and Mr. Li Zhen, CEO at Audfly. Availability Attendees can experience the new Thunderobot devices powered by Audfly at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino through January 9.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, at the opening of CES 2026, Audfly, the global leader in directed audio, and Thunderobot, a premier professional gaming brand, jointly announced a strategic partnership. The two companies have officially unveiled two groundbreaking devices: the world’s first gaming monitor and gaming laptop integrated with Audfly’s Focusound Screentechnology.This collaboration marks a historic milestone in the gaming industry, signaling the end of the "headset era" for immersive esports.Revolutionizing the Sound of Esports Displayed at the Audfly suite in the Bellagio, the new Thunderobot gaming lineup features Audfly’s proprietary Focusound Screentechnology. This transparent audio layer creates a focused sound field directly from the screen, ensuring that high-octane game audio is delivered exclusively to the player without disturbing others nearby."Naked-Ear" Immersion with Hybrid Spatial Audio The highlight of the launch is the debut of Audfly’s Hybrid Spatial Audio technology on the new Thunderobot monitor.Precision Positioning: By fusing screen-based directional sound with advanced HRTF algorithms, the system achieves precise left-right ear channel separation.Tactical Advantage: Gamers can now distinguish footsteps, gunfire, and environmental cues with 3D spatial accuracy—without wearing headphones.Quotes from Leadership "We are thrilled to partner with Thunderobot to bring this technology to gamers worldwide," said Zhen Li, CEO at Audfly. "Together, we are proving that you don't need heavy headsets to experience true immersion and privacy."Mr. Lu Kailin, the founder and chairman of Thunderobot Technology, added: 'Thunderobot is committed to ultimate performance. Audfly’s directional sound allows our users to enjoy a private, high-fidelity audio zone even in dorms or shared living spaces. It is a game-changer.'"Availability Attendees can experience the new Thunderobot devices powered by Audfly at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino through January 9.About Audfly: Audfly is a global leader in audio innovation and a pioneer in directed audio technology worldwide. Its groundbreaking Focusound Screentechnology, a transparent film-based directional sound solution, has transformed the integration of audio into consumer electronics. Expanding beyond screens, Audfly also provides versatile directional speaker modules and dual-directional voice interaction solutions tailored for digital signage, kiosks, and intelligent terminals. By creating a personal soundscape with enhanced privacy, immersion, and audio-visual enjoyment, Audfly redefines user experiences across consumer and professional markets.Media Contact: Brenda Chen csj@audfly.com

