NEBRASKA, November 5 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Accepting Applications for Douglas County Election Commissioner

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen is accepting applications to fill the position of Douglas County Election Commissioner. The vacancy is due to the resignation of Brian Kruse, who is leaving the role for an opportunity in the private sector.

Gov. Pillen thanked Kruse for his decade of service to the citizens of Douglas County.

“Brian has always maintained high standards for his office and ensuring the integrity of local, general and special elections. I appreciate his years of public service and the level of excellence that he brought to such a critical role.”

In his resignation letter, Kruse extended his appreciation to Gov. Pillen adding, “It has been an honor and a privilege for the last decade to serve the voters of Douglas County in administering fair, accurate and impartial elections.”

Per state law, the governor appoints election commissioners for counties larger than 100,000 people which includes Douglas, Sarpy and Lancaster.

Applications should be submitted through the Governor’s website at https://governor.nebraska.gov/boards-commissions-open-positions or in writing to: Office of the Governor, P.O. Box 94848, Lincoln, NE 68509-4848.

The deadline to apply is 5:00 p.m. on November 26.