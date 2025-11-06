NEBRASKA, November 6 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Governor Pillen Signs Executive Order Restricting Taxpayer Dollars

to Abortion Providers

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen signed an executive order placing restrictions on abortion providers from receiving taxpayer dollars. The order directs the Division of Medicaid and Long-Term Care within the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to review those providers receiving Medicaid funds and determine if those providers have been excluded, disenrolled, or sanctioned by a Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program of any state. Those determined to be in violation will be sanctioned or disenrolled.

“Nebraskans have made clear they support a culture of love and life in our state – one that provides protections for the unborn,” said Gov. Pillen. “Throughout my administration, I have advocated for laws that support those values. I’m proud that we can take this bold step in halting funding to abortion providers that receive Medicaid funding.”

While federal and Nebraska laws have prohibited taxpayer funds from being used specifically for abortion, abortion providers have, prior to this executive order, been able to receive taxpayer funds for other services like family planning. Typically, those services make up a small percentage of what providers offer, whereas the primary service consists of performing abortions.

“This has been an issue that's been in the background for a long time for a lot of people. In fact, the desire of Nebraska taxpayers to not have their funds be used for abortions has been in state statutes for some time,” noted Attorney General Mike Hilgers.

He explained that two things happened recently, clearing the way for Gov. Pillen’s executive order. The first was passage of President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill, prohibiting the use of federal tax dollars to pay certain entities that provide abortions.

The second was a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in favor of South Carolina’s actions in terminating abortion providers and their affiliates from that state’s Medicaid program. South Carolina’s actions triggered Nebraska regulations that allow DHHS to terminate the enrollment of providers and their affiliates that have been terminated or excluded from another state’s program.

“Nebraskans care about the lives of the unborn. And through laws passed by their state and federal representatives, Nebraskans have made clear that they want their hard-earned taxpayer dollars going to good healthcare, not subsidizing abortions,” added AG Hilgers. “I am thankful for the opportunity to work with the Governor to ensure taxpayer dollars go to those who help Nebraskans and not those who do harm.”

Medicaid payments to abortion providers for non-abortion services in Nebraska totaled $172,164.11 in FY 2024 and $341,972.18 in FY 2025.

Gov. Pillen joined DHHS CEO Steve Corsi in explaining that while the executive order may result in the disenrollment of some clinics from Medicaid, there are other clinics and resources available across the state.

“I want to stress Nebraska has ample resources for women who need health care services. There are 12 clinics across Omaha and four in the city of Lincoln,” said Gov. Pillen.

Medicaid-approved providers can be found on DHHS’ website: https://mltcfindprovider-dhhs.nebraska.gov/.

The Governor’s executive order is attached to this email.