Gov. Pillen Appoints Joey Spellerberg as State Treasurer, Thanks Tom Briese for Service

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced his appointment of Joey Spellerberg to the position of state treasurer. Spellerberg fills a vacancy due to the departure of Tom Briese, who is resigning to spend more time with his family.

“In terms of having someone ready to jump into the role of state treasurer, I could not be more pleased in announcing my appointment of Joey Spellerberg,” said Gov. Pillen. “He expressed interest in the role two years ago. He has strong credentials as a fiscal conservative, business owner and leader for the community of Fremont.”

Spellerberg has been mayor of Fremont since 2020. He was re-elected to his second term last year. Spellerberg’s administration has focused on fiscal responsibility, public safety, attracting new business and economic development. Spellerberg has led efforts to reduce the city’s property tax levy and has helped to establish the Fremont Inland Port Authority.

Spellerberg is also president of his family’s tour and travel business, Moostash Joe Tours, which has grown from a small home-based business to a regional leader in tour operations. He is vice president of the League of Nebraska Municipalities, chairman of the League Association of Risk Management and co-chair of the Metro Community College region for Gov. Pillen’s 6 Regions, One Nebraska initiative.

At today’s announcement, Spellerberg admitted the call to leadership came unexpectedly, but that he was ready to go to work.

“As treasurer, my mission will be to represent the people of Nebraska to the highest standard. I will work tirelessly to be the best steward of the resources and duties that have been entrusted to this office, and I’ll give my all for the betterment of our people and the advancement of our state.”

Spellerberg said that he would be working with Treasurer Briese in the coming days to ensure a smooth transition within the office.

Gov. Pillen also thanked Treasurer Briese for his years of public service.

“Tom has been an extraordinary and staunch leader of conservative fiscal policy. He has helped me immensely since I’ve been governor. He’s a big believer in state funding for K-12 education and identifying efficiencies in state government.”

“It really has been an honor and a privilege to serve Nebraskans for the past nine years – seven years as state senator and the last couple years as your state treasurer,” said Treasurer Briese. “I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to serve in those positions and I’m extremely grateful to the Governor for entrusting me with leadership of the treasurer’s office.”

A native of Fremont, Spellerberg returned home after earning a degree in marketing from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He and his wife Ashley have four children – Sarah, Hannah, Ava and Joseph.