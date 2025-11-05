Governor Abbott Appoints Rosser To Southern Regional Education Board

Submit Release
Governor Greg Abbott appointed Wynn Rosser, Ph.D. to the Southern Regional Education Board (SREB) for a term set to expire on June 30, 2029. The SREB works with states to improve public education at every level, from early childhood through doctoral education. The nation’s first regional interstate compact for education, SREB was created in 1948 by southern governors and legislators who recognized the link between education and economic vitality.

Wynn Rosser, Ph.D. of Austin is Commissioner of Higher Education and chief executive officer of the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. He is a member of the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians and the State Higher Education Executive Officer Association. Rosser received an associate degree from Kilgore College and a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Development, Master of Science in Agriculture Education, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Administration from Texas A&M University. Additionally, he received an Emergency Medical Technician Certificate from the School of EMS in Tyler.

