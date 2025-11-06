It’s Circle Time Expands Creative Vision to Redefine Early Learning through Story, Music, and Play

MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Born from the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, It’s Circle Time has grown from a simple idea into a respected early-learning platform that blends storytelling, music, and play-based education. Founded by early childhood educator Miss Sarah and three-time Emmy Award–winning filmmaker Dom Jordan, the Monterey-based team set out to make learning feel engaging, inclusive, and emotionally supportive for young children.What began as a way to help children stay connected and continue learning during lockdowns has evolved into a trusted educational resource for families and educators nationwide. The program is rooted in a belief that learning happens best when children feel safe, curious, and emotionally connected. Each episode and classroom resource is designed to reflect that philosophy, combining evidence-based teaching principles with creative storytelling.“Children respond deeply to stories and visuals that make them feel seen and understood,” says Miss Sarah, who brings her background in early childhood education to every lesson plan. “Our goal is to make learning joyful while supporting the social and emotional growth that forms the foundation for lifelong curiosity.”The It’s Circle Time curriculum aligns with California’s Preschool and Transitional Kindergarten Learning Foundations Standards. The series integrates music, movement, and mindfulness into its “circle time” format, helping children strengthen early literacy, numeracy, and communication skills through play. Beyond the screen, parents and teachers have access to a range of supporting materials, from interactive activities to downloadable songs, extending the learning experience into homes and classrooms.Behind the camera, Dom Jordan’s filmmaking expertise adds a visual depth rarely seen in early-learning content. His background in film and digital storytelling shapes each episode’s look and rhythm, ensuring that the lessons feel both cinematic and accessible. The creative team also includes educators, writers, and musicians, including Grammy Award–winning producer Kofi Agyei and co-director Rob B., all working toward a shared goal of building meaningful connections through creative education.Recently, the It’s Circle Time team welcomed filmmaker and visual effects artist Shreyans Zaveri to its creative development division. Zaveri, known for his evocative storytelling and visual artistry, brings a refined sense of composition and emotional tone to the series. His addition is expected to further enrich the show’s visual design and narrative depth.“It’s inspiring to join a group that treats education as both an art and a responsibility,” Zaveri said. “There’s so much potential in helping children see beauty in learning, and I’m looking forward to contributing to that vision.”From its roots as a homegrown project to its current role as a growing educational brand, It’s Circle Time continues to expand its reach through YouTube, music albums, and parent-focused resources. The team remains dedicated to its central mission—helping children build confidence, creativity, and compassion through engaging learning experiences that feel personal and meaningful.For more information, visit www.ilovecircletime.com or explore the It’s Circle Time YouTube channel About Company:It’s Circle Time LLC is an early-learning brand dedicated to nurturing curiosity and creativity in children through play-based education. Based in California, the company creates engaging content that supports both early learners and the adults guiding them.

