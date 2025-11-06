Banner Records Recording Artists ‘The Sensational Soul Cruisers’ Continue to Cruise Into the Spotlight

Soul Cruisers Vocalists Left to Right: Michael Hartsfield, Dwight Smith, Gabriel Morris, Kenny Pitt, Angel Casado

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sensational Soul Cruisers, the eleven piece act led by longtime saxophonist Steve Barlotta have been cruising along the east coast for many years and have certainly earned their spot as recording artists. The band is now signed to the world-known Banner Records label and is continuing their musical journey. Their debut single “Deeper and Deeper” continues to gain airplay, streams, and downloads. The band is busy in the studio recording more original songs written by top-awarded songwriters which will soon make up their original concert show.Long celebrated for their electrifying live shows, the new concert show will bring Soul Cruisers fans old and new together to experience their well-known talent in a new way. The band will perform their original songs for the first time with an elevated production that will leave a lasting impression on concert-goers.As a preview to the original concert show, The Soul Cruisers will be bringing their Destination Soultown shows to theaters across the Northeast. Upcoming shows include Nov. 14 at Wicomico Civic Center (Salisbury, MD), Nov. 23 at The Lamp Theater (Irwin, PA), and Dec. 13 at The Count Basie Center for The Arts (Red Bank, NJ). These shows will include performances of original songs and their classic show fans know and love.The Soul Cruisers lead singer, Gabriel Morris, and backup vocalists take their vocal abilities to the next level on their next release ‘Sensual Lovin’. The modern R&B track was written by longtime friend and associate of Banner Records, Vice President of the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame, Tom Lorentz. The track was produced in Pittsburgh, PA at Mr. Small’s Studio by producers John Anthony and Larry Luther. “Sensual Lovin” brings a driving feel-good groove, impeccable harmonies, and an irresistible sing-along hook.Press Inquiries | Shannon Hyde | shannon@starstrategiespr.com Booking | Cindy Pettibone | cindy@atomicmusicgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.