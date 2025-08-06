BANNER RECORDS SUPERCHARGES THEIR RISING R&B ROSTER WITH THE SASSY SOUL SINGER ‘KARLOTTA’

DEBUT SINGLE ‘DIAMOND GIRL’ TO BE RELEASED TO RADIO WORLDWIDE AUGUST 8TH

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Banner Records is proud to announce the signing of the sassy soul singer, Karlotta. Her debut single, “Diamond Girl,” is available for streaming and downloads, and will be at radio worldwide August 8th, 2025.Written by renowned songwriter Bryan Steele, “Diamond Girl” is a high-energy R&B dance track with a clever lyrical twist that delivers both attitude and groove. Bryan’s songs have been featured in Shameless, The Vampire Diaries, Pretty Little Liars, and many more films and TV shows. He has won multiple songwriting awards, including “Best Soundtrack” at the Laughlin Film Festival. The single was produced at Mr. Smalls Studios in Pittsburgh, PA by John Anthony and Larry Luther. With its grabbing beat, soulful vocals, and radio-ready production, ‘Diamond Girl’ marks a powerful debut from an artist poised to make waves across global music markets.Karlotta began her singing career in Detroit, where she built a reputation in R&B circles as a standout vocalist with undeniable stage presence. After years as a professional background singer, she caught the attention of Banner Records President & CEO John Anthony, who immediately saw her star quality. Lacking support from her mother growing up, Karlotta is ready to prove her place in the industry.Karlotta is the “Diamond Girl”, ready to shine and show her true self. She now has the opportunity to display her superb talent to radio worldwide and to all music fans. “Diamond Girl” is the debut release from Karlotta, and it sets the tone for what’s to come. Fans will be in for a fierce, confident, and sonically bold new artist that’s not afraid to shine her personality.With the recent addition of Karlotta, Banner Records is on a mission to bring back the R&B Soul genre with a modern twist.Listen to Diamond Girl here Press Inquiries:Shannon Hyde / Star Strategies PR | shannon@starstrategiespr.com

Karlotta- Diamond Girl Lyric Video

