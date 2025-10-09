BRONX NATIVE GABRIEL MORRIS AND THE SOUL CRUISERS CAPTURE A FRESH CLASSIC SOUND OF R&B SOUL ON THE BANNER RECORDS LABEL
FIERY SINGLE ‘SENSUAL LOVIN’ TO BE RELEASED LATE OCTOBER
Over the past month, they’ve taken a big step forward with the release of their first single, “Deeper and Deeper”, now gaining steady traction globally on many radio stations and streaming platforms. This milestone marks the beginning of their recording career as they bring their signature talent and original songs to a worldwide audience. With a modern soul sound inspired by the classics, the Soul Cruisers are beginning to resonate with audiences well beyond their roots, including key music hubs like Atlanta, Chicago, Philadelphia, Detroit, New York, Memphis, New Orleans, and beyond.
Banner Records discovered The Soul Cruisers through an email from the GRAMMY’s asking music veteran John Anthony to mentor a PR professional that happened to be the daughter of The Soul Cruisers’ trumpet player, Steve Hyde. After attending a few performances, the label was impressed with The Soul Cruisers’ energetic stage presence, talent, and audience connection.
The group’s second single “Sensual Lovin” is due out in late October. The modern R&B track was written by longtime friend and associate of Banner Records, Vice President of the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame, Tom Lorentz. The track was produced in Pittsburgh, PA at Mr. Small’s Studio by producers John Anthony and Larry Luther. “Sensual Lovin” brings a feel-good groove, impeccable harmonies, standout vocals by Gabriel Morris, and an irresistible sing-along hook.
