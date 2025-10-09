BRONX NATIVE GABRIEL MORRIS AND THE SOUL CRUISERS CAPTURE A FRESH CLASSIC SOUND OF R&B SOUL ON THE BANNER RECORDS LABEL

Gabriel Morris | Photo Credit: Shai Munroe / @shesease

FIERY SINGLE ‘SENSUAL LOVIN’ TO BE RELEASED LATE OCTOBER

Singing isn't just what I do, it's who I am. Being a Banner Records artist feels like an incredible continuation of my musical journey and a chance to share something special for the world to hear!” — Gabriel Morris

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Soul Cruisers, the eleven-piece band from New Jersey is fronted by Bronx native, Gabriel Morris. Gabe is a powerful R&B soul vocalist with a naturally astonishing vocal range, adding his name to the list of other top vocalists who also hailed from the Bronx. Gabriel was appointed lead singer by Banner Records president after signing the act to the label.Over the past month, they’ve taken a big step forward with the release of their first single, “Deeper and Deeper”, now gaining steady traction globally on many radio stations and streaming platforms. This milestone marks the beginning of their recording career as they bring their signature talent and original songs to a worldwide audience. With a modern soul sound inspired by the classics, the Soul Cruisers are beginning to resonate with audiences well beyond their roots, including key music hubs like Atlanta, Chicago, Philadelphia, Detroit, New York, Memphis, New Orleans, and beyond.Banner Records discovered The Soul Cruisers through an email from the GRAMMY’s asking music veteran John Anthony to mentor a PR professional that happened to be the daughter of The Soul Cruisers’ trumpet player, Steve Hyde. After attending a few performances, the label was impressed with The Soul Cruisers’ energetic stage presence, talent, and audience connection.The group’s second single “Sensual Lovin” is due out in late October. The modern R&B track was written by longtime friend and associate of Banner Records, Vice President of the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame, Tom Lorentz. The track was produced in Pittsburgh, PA at Mr. Small’s Studio by producers John Anthony and Larry Luther. “Sensual Lovin” brings a feel-good groove, impeccable harmonies, standout vocals by Gabriel Morris, and an irresistible sing-along hook.KEEP UP WITH THE SOUL CRUISERS:FOLLOW ALONG WITH BANNER RECORDS:Press Inquiries | Shannon Hyde | shannon@starstrategiespr.com Banner Records U.S.A. | info@bannerrecords.com

