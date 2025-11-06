Fall traffic alert: Closures on I-405 in Bellevue and SR 522 in Bothell could rake in delays, Nov. 7-10

BELLEVUE – As autumn colors brighten the region, crews will be busy clearing more than just leaves. Southbound Interstate 405 in Bellevue and State Route 522 in Bothell will see closures from Nov. 7-10, as crews roll into another weekend of fall construction.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will excavate drainage crossings, replace pavement and complete a traffic switch on southbound I-405, as part of the I-405/Renton to Bellevue Widening and Express Toll Lanes Project. Crews will also install new traffic signals on SR 522 in Bothell at two new signalized intersections, as part of the I-405/Brickyard to SR 527 Improvement Project.

Southbound I-405 full closure details

Southbound I-405 in Renton will be closed from Coal Creek Parkway Southeast to Northeast 30th Street starting at 11:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 7, to 4 a.m. Monday, Nov. 10. A signed detour route will be in place. Work requires good weather and may be rescheduled.

Up to two lanes on southbound I-405 in Kirkland will also be closed overnight from 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 7, to 6 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 8 for crews to pour the foundation for retaining walls. This work is not weather-dependent.

SR 522 overnight full closure details

SR 522 will have consecutive overnight closures in Bothell from Friday, Nov. 7, to Sunday, Nov. 9, to install two new traffic signals. This work is not weather-dependent.

Eastbound SR 522 at I-405 will close starting at 11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 7, to 4 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 8. Expect rolling slowdowns on westbound SR 522 during this time.

Next, beginning Saturday night, Nov. 8, and Sunday night, Nov. 9, both eastbound and westbound SR 522 at I-405 will close at 11 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 4 a.m. the following morning.

During the full directional closures, a signed detour route for eastbound SR 522 traffic and a signed detour route for westbound SR 522 traffic will be in place.

Overnight work closes eastbound I-90 leaving Seattle

People are also advised eastbound Interstate 90 from Seattle to Mercer Island will be closed between Rainier Avenue South and 76th Avenue Southeast beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 7, to 6 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 8, for tunnel maintenance. The work includes fire suppression and emergency systems testing, drain cleaning, lighting and road sweeping. This work is not weather-dependent.

Stay informed before weekend closures ‘leaf’ you waiting

As the days grow shorter, a little planning can go a long way toward keeping travels smooth. Detour routes cannot accommodate normal I-405 traffic volume, so people traveling in the area are advised to “know before you go,” travel during off-peak hours or, if possible, delay discretionary travel to help minimize backups. “Fall” into good habits—plan ahead and stay informed before traveling.

Schedule updates will be available on the project webpage, WSDOT’s Travel Center map, the WSDOT mobile app and by signing up for King County email updates.