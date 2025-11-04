Roundabout construction finishes on SR 104 at Paradise Bay Road in Jefferson County

PORT LUDLOW – Travelers on the west side of the Hood Canal Bridge have a safer ride now that the second of two roundabouts on State Route 104 in Jefferson County is complete.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation project recently completed a roundabout at the intersection of SR 104 and Paradise Bay Road/Shine Road. A roundabout at the intersection of SR 104 and SR 19 opened in summer 2024.

Traffic meter still to come

The final piece of the project is a westbound traffic meter on SR 104 near the Hood Canal Bridge.

The meter is in place but remains dark for now. In early 2026, utility crews will provide power to the meter. WSDOT expects to turn on the meter early next year.

Once the meter goes live, people will see a red and green traffic signal on westbound SR 104 as they approach the roundabout. Traffic sensors will activate the meter when traffic increases on SR 104 and there are vehicles present on Paradise Bay Road.

Roundabout benefits

Roundabouts help reduce the potential and severity of crashes at intersections by promoting lower traffic speeds.

Travelers can sign up for email updates for projects in Jefferson and Clallam counties. For the most up-to-date information, check the WSDOT app and statewide travel map.