Hit pause: Work to replace bridge deck across the I-90 Vantage Bridge wraps for winter

VANTAGE – Since springtime, travelers crossing the Vantage Bridge on Interstate 90 have frequently experienced delays while contractor crews worked to replace the bridge deck. With winter approaching, those efforts are on pause.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation on the bridge deck have halted all construction activities until more favorable weather returns. Work is expected to resume in early spring next year.

Crews reopened all lanes across the bridge and removed the 9-foot width restrictions. The speed limit remains reduced to 55 miles per hour, and travelers should be cautious of rough transitions between the old and new sections of the bridge deck.

Efforts to repair the Vantage Bridge began in spring 2024. Crews are almost halfway done with the job, and the entire project is estimated to be complete in 2028.