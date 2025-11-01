Submit Release
News Search

There were 217 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,592 in the last 365 days.

Hit pause: Work to replace bridge deck across the I-90 Vantage Bridge wraps for winter

VANTAGE – Since springtime, travelers crossing the Vantage Bridge on Interstate 90 have frequently experienced delays while contractor crews worked to replace the bridge deck. With winter approaching, those efforts are on pause.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation on the bridge deck have halted all construction activities until more favorable weather returns. Work is expected to resume in early spring next year.

Crews reopened all lanes across the bridge and removed the 9-foot width restrictions. The speed limit remains reduced to 55 miles per hour, and travelers should be cautious of rough transitions between the old and new sections of the bridge deck.

Efforts to repair the Vantage Bridge began in spring 2024. Crews are almost halfway done with the job, and the entire project is estimated to be complete in 2028.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Hit pause: Work to replace bridge deck across the I-90 Vantage Bridge wraps for winter

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more