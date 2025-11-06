Kym Whitley Hosts 3rd Annual HBCU Honors Presented by BET Celebrating Shirley Caesar,David Banner &Janice Bryant Howroyd

Premiering Nov. 30 at 8 PM ET/PT on BET|BET Her, Celebration Expands Its Mission with HBCU Honors Rising Star National Talent Search & Media Futures Fellowship

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 3rd Annual HBCU Honors Presented by BET returns Thanksgiving weekend with a national television celebration of Black excellence, leadership, and legacy. Premiering Sunday, November 30, at 8 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her, the broadcast continues to spotlight the extraordinary influence of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and their alumni across industries and generations.

This year’s honorees — Pastor Shirley Caesar (Shaw University), David Banner (Southern University), and Janice Bryant Howroyd (North Carolina A&T State University) — embody the mission and impact of HBCUs as institutions that educate, inspire, and uplift.

Returning as host is Emmy-nominated actress, comedian, and producer Kym Whitley, a proud Fisk University alumna, whose 2024 debut helped HBCU Honors rank among BET’s Top 10 Primetime Cable Telecasts among Black viewers (P2+).

“Hosting HBCU Honors again feels like coming home,” said Whitley. “This show is a joyful reminder of everything our schools represent — faith, excellence, community, and legacy. Thanksgiving weekend is the perfect time to celebrate what we’re thankful for: the people and institutions that continue to build Black excellence, generation after generation.”

Celebrating Visionary Leaders

David Banner – Cultural Impact Award

David Banner, a Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum artist, actor, and activist, is being honored with the Cultural Impact Award. A graduate of Southern University, Banner is known for his groundbreaking work in music, film, and advocacy. As founder and CEO of A Banner Vision, he develops purpose-driven entertainment and campaigns that highlight authentic Black experiences.

Banner’s acting career includes acclaimed roles on BET’s drama series The Family Business. His leadership during Hurricane Katrina relief efforts and ongoing community initiatives have made him a symbol of creativity, compassion, and change.

Pastor Shirley Caesar – Lifetime Achievement Award

The Lifetime Achievement Award will go to Pastor Shirley Caesar, internationally recognized as the “First Lady of Gospel.” A Shaw University graduate and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. member, Caesar has inspired audiences for more than 60 years with her voice and ministry. Her accomplishments include 11 GRAMMY Awards, over 40 albums, and the GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award.

As Senior Pastor of Mount Calvary Word of Faith Church in Durham, North Carolina, she continues to impact lives through faith and music. Her viral “You Name It” Thanksgiving remix introduced her joyful message to a new generation, proving that her influence transcends time and genre.

Janice Bryant Howroyd – Visionary Founder Award

Janice Bryant Howroyd, Founder and CEO of The ActOne Group, is the first African American woman to own a billion-dollar enterprise. A North Carolina A&T State University alumna and honorary Delta Sigma Theta member, she leads operations in 33 countries, serving more than 17,000 clients worldwide.

Howroyd’s Visionary Founder Award recognizes her innovation, mentorship, and commitment to diversity. Her career exemplifies the HBCU Honors mission: to celebrate those who use success to create opportunity and lasting impact.

“We’re in a defining moment where the legacy of HBCUs deserves not only to be preserved, but amplified,” said Michelle M. Bailey, Founder and Executive Producer of HBCU Honors. “Our return to BET celebrates the unity, pride, and progress that define HBCU excellence — the same excellence that nurtured me at my beloved alma mater, Spelman College.”

HBCU Honors Rising Star National Talent Search

The Rising Star National Talent Search invites current HBCU students nationwide to submit performance videos at HBCUHonors.org for a chance to perform live on the HBCU Honors stage. The winner will be revealed during the televised broadcast on BET and BET Her.

Judges include: Myles Frost, Tony Award–winning actor (Bowie State University); Gabby Samone, American Idol finalist; Raheem DeVaughn, GRAMM Y-nominated artist (Coppin State University); and Shawn Williams, HBCU Honors Music Director. The initiative expands HBCU Honors’ mission to spotlight creative excellence and launch emerging artists.

HBCU Honors Media Futures Fellowship

The Media Futures Fellowship, created by The HBCU Honors Foundation, provides paid, hands-on training in production, storytelling, and marketing for HBCU students. The 2025 cohort includes participants from Johnson C. Smith University, Lincoln University of Missouri, and Spelman College.

The fellowship bridges classroom learning with real-world experience, helping students develop professional skills while advancing representation in media.

HBCU Honors was founded and executive produced by Michelle M. Bailey, a proud Spelman College alumna, and produced by RedSummer TV in partnership with The HBCU Honors Foundation and Expectant Media.

Executive producers include Malik Buie (Morgan State University), Dorinda Walker, Sam Walker II, and Quan Lateef-Hill (Howard University), who also serves as Showrunner. Michele Ghee, Chair of The HBCU Honors Foundation, guides the organization’s strategy and impact. Shawn Williams serves as Music Director.

The 2025 production will be taped at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, D.C., a venue that mirrors the program’s mission to inspire, educate, and elevate.

About HBCU Honors

HBCU Honors is an annual televised celebration recognizing the achievements of leaders connected to Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The program showcases excellence across entertainment, science, technology, education, and business — honoring those whose work uplifts culture and community. Through performances, tributes, and storytelling, HBCU Honors continues to celebrate the past, elevate the present, and empower the future of Black excellence.

About The HBCU Honors Foundation

The HBCU Honors Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and promoting the legacy of HBCUs. Through strategic partnerships, mentorship programs, and professional development initiatives, the foundation provides students with meaningful opportunities in media, storytelling, and leadership.

About BET Media Group

The BET Media Group, a unit of Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY), is the world’s

largest media company dedicated to entertaining, engaging, and empowering the Black community and

championing Black culture. Connecting Black audiences through a portfolio of brands including BET,

BET+, BET Gospel, BET HER, BET International, BETJams, BET Soul, BET Studios, and VH1, the

BET Media Group is a thriving media ecosystem of leading interconnected platforms across cable TV,

streaming, digital, studios, live events, and international. For more information about BET, visit

www.bet.com and follow @BET on social platforms.

Official Website: www.HBCUHonors.org

Follow: @HBCU_Honors on social media for updates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.