HBCU GO And NFL Network Make History With First-Ever Simulcast Of The 2025 Black College Football Hall Of Fame Classic

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT:

In a groundbreaking moment for sports and culture, Allen Media Group's HBCU GO, the leading media platform for Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and NFL Network are joining forces to simulcast the 2025 Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic—bringing the pride, pageantry, and powerhouse talent of HBCU football to the biggest national stage yet.

This historic partnership underscores a rising era of recognition for HBCU athletics and will showcase a must-see clash of champions: the Miles College Golden Bears (2024 SIAC Champions) versus the Virginia Union University Panthers (2024 CIAA Champions). The showdown unfolds at the iconic Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio—home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame—on Sunday, August 31, 2025, at 4 PM ET.

Adding to the big-game atmosphere, the broadcast will feature an all-star NFL Network team, including:

*Steve Wyche, Play-By-Play Announcer

*Bucky Brooks, Analyst

*Isaiah Stanback, Analyst

*Bridget Condon, Sideline Reporter

Fans will not only witness a championship-caliber matchup, but also the trophy and MVP award presentation that caps off this celebration of excellence and tradition.

WHEN:

The simulcast will air live on Sunday, August 31, 2025, at 4 PM ET.

COVERAGE OPPORTUNITIES:

Media outlets are invited to cover the Classic and surrounding activities in Canton:

*Game Day Access: Sideline, press box, and post-game media availability

*Pre-Game Interviews: With coaches, student-athletes, HBCU GO executives, and NFL Network talent

*Behind-the-Scenes Content: Band performances, fan experiences, and tailgate culture that make HBCU classics legendary

*Post-Game Press Conference: Featuring the winning coach, MVPs, and trophy presentation

Advance interviews can be arranged with:

*Miles College & Virginia Union University head coaches and players

*NFL Network broadcast team (availability limited)

*HBCU GO executives on the significance of this historic partnership

To request interviews, please submit HERE.

MEDIA CREDENTIAL REQUESTS:

Press credentials are required for access to the stadium, press box, sidelines, and post-game interviews. Credential Deadline: 12 pm Noon ET, Friday, August 29, 2025

To apply: send email to HOFCommunications@ProFootballHOF.com to initiate process

Onsite Check-In: Will Call tent behind Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium (open from Noon to 3:45 p.m. ET on game day)

Parking: Free in Lot C, behind the stadium. Passes will be emailed to credentialed media

WHERE TO WATCH

HBCU GO: Streaming & mobile apps, HBCUGO.tv, and free platforms including Local Now, Sports.tv or wherever you stream.

NFL Network: NFL Network is available nationwide via cable and satellite TV providers. NFL Network is also available on NFL+, the league’s direct-to-consumer offering available through NFL digital properties (NFL.com and the NFL app), and on an authenticated basis through NFL Network distributors’ apps/sites and NFL digital platforms.

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This historic simulcast partnership is a testament to the growing national recognition of HBCU athletics and the importance of amplifying the stories of these institutions. The Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic isn’t just a game—it’s a cultural celebration, honoring the legacy, impact, and future of HBCU football. By simulcasting this year’s Classic, HBCU GO and NFL Network are broadcasting these stories to a wider national audience than ever before.

