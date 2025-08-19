AMG’s HBCU GO Fires Up The 2025 College Football Season With Action-Packed Two-Hour Kickoff Show Premiering August 23

THE KICKOFF SHOW is anchored by Tolly Carr, a seasoned broadcaster whose passion for HBCU athletics has made him one of the most trusted voices in sports media. He is joined by co-host Nicole Hutchison, who brings sharp analysis and a fresh perspective to the desk. From August 30 through November 22, HBCU GO will bring fans live football coverage across syndication, cable and streaming. THE KICKOFF SHOW is anchored by Tolly Carr, a seasoned broadcaster whose passion for HBCU athletics has made him one of the most trusted voices in sports media. He is joined by co-host Nicole Hutchison, who brings sharp analysis and a fresh perspective to the desk.

The HBCU GO Sports Kickoff Show Premieres Saturday, August 23, 2025, at 12 noon ET with encore airing Sundays on TheGrio.

Don’t miss a moment of the energy, tradition, and excellence that defines HBCU football on HBCU GO. For more information, visit hbcugo.tv” — HBCU GO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HBCU GO, the free-streaming digital platform from Allen Media Group and the leading media provider for the nation’s 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), will premiere the HBCU GO SPORTS KICKOFF SHOW with a two-hour special on Saturday, August 23, 2025 at 12 noon ET. Back for its fourth year, the special sets the stage for the 2025 college football season, which officially launches on Saturday, August 30, 2025 with an exciting weekly doubleheader format that will showcase two HBCU matchups every Saturday throughout the season. Opening weekend kicks off with a marquee showdown between Hampton University and Jackson State University—two storied programs colliding in one of the most anticipated season openers in HBCU football—followed by Fayetteville State University at Benedict College.

THE KICKOFF SHOW is anchored by Tolly Carr, a seasoned broadcaster whose passion for HBCU athletics has made him one of the most trusted voices in sports media. He is joined by co-host Nicole Hutchison, who brings sharp analysis and a fresh perspective to the desk. Veteran journalist and Howard University Grad Steve Wyche, known nationally for his NFL reporting and deep ties to HBCU athletics, will serve as reporter, delivering exclusive interviews and insights that frame the storylines of the upcoming season.

Featured Show Segments & Companion Programming

This year’s KICKOFF SHOW takes viewers inside the 2024 season’s biggest highlights and previews the road ahead for 2025, with exclusive coverage from CIAA, SIAC, MEAC, and SWAC Media Days, plus schedule reveals for cable and syndication that spotlight where fans can catch every big matchup. The program honors the newest legends from the Black College Football Hall of Fame, breaks down HBCU GO’s Player of the Year predictions on both sides of the ball, and ranks the Preseason Top 10 and Top Defenses. Adding to the excitement, viewers will see candid conversations with Sean Payton, NFL Super Bowl-winning coach, and HBCU rising star Carson Vinson, offering perspectives that bridge championship pedigree with the next generation of talent.

This season, fans can go beyond the field each week with VICTORY FORMATION, hosted by Jeff Lightsy Jr., a respected sports journalist, broadcaster, and HBCU advocate whose dynamic reporting, and digital platforms have made him a leading voice in college athletics. After debuting this past weekend with a special one-hour premiere, the 30-minute weekly series takes viewers inside the rivalries, culture, and traditions that make HBCU football legendary. Each episode features exclusive interviews with the coaches, trailblazers, and influential figures shaping the future of HBCU athletics, while celebrating the pageantry and pride that electrify the stands. From game-day intensity to halftime spectacle, VICTORY FORMATION delivers the sights, sounds, and soul of HBCU football through November 22, 2025.

HBCU GO On-Air Team: Voices of the 2025 Season

Legendary play-by-play announcer Charlie Neal will guide syndicated broadcasts, drawing on decades of experience chronicling HBCU athletics. He is joined by former GOOD MORNING AMERICA and sports anchor Jon Kelley, whose seasoned analysis adds a national perspective, while Lawrencia Moten reports from the sidelines to capture the energy, emotion, and fan experience.

On the cable side, James Hadnot leads play-by-play with the expertise of Greg Coleman, a former NFL punter and proud HBCU alum, providing analysis that connects the college game with professional-level excellence. Steve Wyche and Tolly Carr join as analysts, blending national credibility with cultural insights, while Nia Symone brings her signature energy to the sidelines, spotlighting the athletes, coaches, and moments that define the season.

Together, this dynamic team ensures that HBCU GO’s 2025 coverage delivers unmatched storytelling, cultural authenticity, and expert commentary.

Programming Reminders

HBCU GO Sports Kickoff Show – Premieres Saturday, August 23, 2025, at 12 noon ET (2-hour special; encore airings Sundays on TheGrio).

Victory Formation – Debuted Saturday, August 16, 2025, with a one-hour preview special featuring Curtis Symonds & Tolly Carr; new episodes air weekly through November 22, 2025.

2025 Football Season Opener – Saturday, August 30, 2025

Opening weekend kicks off with a weekly doubleheader format that continues throughout the season, bringing fans two HBCU matchups every Saturday.

Game 1: Hampton University vs. Jackson State University @ 3 p.m. ET

Game 2: Fayetteville State University at Benedict College @ 5 p.m. ET

About HBCU GO

HBCU GO is a cultural lifestyle destination and leading sports media provider that embraces and represents the voice of Black Excellence every day of the year through an all-new platform that captures the rich history, diversity, perspectives, and cultural experiences at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). HBCU GO also provides a platform for emerging creatives in media production, branding, and broadcasting. We offer our viewers the best in live sports, original series, documentaries, films, comedy, and edutainment programming produced by African American leading producers, directors, and students from select HBCUs. Launched in 2012, the free-streaming service HBCU GO was purchased by Byron Allen in 2021 and is part of Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG). Headquartered in Los Angeles, AMG has offices in New York and Atlanta. AMG owns/operates 28 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and ten 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 300 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICECENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO TELEVISION NETWORK, and HBCU GO. Allen Media Group also owns the digital streaming platforms HBCU GO, SPORTS.TV, THEGRIO, THE WEATHER CHANNEL STREAMING APP, and LOCAL NOW--the free-streaming AVOD service, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information.

Fans can catch all the action on multiple platforms:

Broadcast syndication in major U.S. TV markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, and more (check local listings).

National broadcasts on theGrio Television Network.

Streaming access via:

The HBCU GO mobile app & HBCUGO.tv

Free-streaming platforms including Local Now

Armed Forces Network

FanDuel TV

For more info, visit hbcugo.tv

