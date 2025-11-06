Madison Insurance Group Announces Keynote and Speaker Lineup for 2025 Annual Conference in Puerto Rico

Madison Insurance Group Madison Insurance Group 2025 Conference Speakers Madison Insurance Group 2025 Conference Speakers Continued Madison Insurance Group 2025 Conference Speakers Including Keynote Speaker George Sandmann, Founder & CEO of Growth-Drive Madison Insurance Group 2025 Conference Agenda

Industry leaders in tax strategy, wealth management, and business growth unite to share insights, with a renewed commitment to giving back to Puerto Rico.

This is where expertise meets purpose — helping business owners protect what they’ve built through sound risk strategy, collaboration, and Puerto Rico’s unique advantages.” — Mark Sims, President Madison Insurance Group

SAN JUAN , PUERTO RICO, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madison Insurance Group (MIG) today announced the official keynote and speaker lineup for its 2025 Annual Conference , taking place November 13–16 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The annual gathering brings together top experts in tax strategy, wealth management, and business growth to explore innovative approaches to financial sustainability and long-term success.Keynote speaker George Sandmann, founder and CEO of Growth-Drive and author of The Growth-Driving Advisor (Forbes Books), will headline the program with a keynote address on “The Three Dimensions of Business Growth.” Sandmann’s proprietary framework helps business owners and advisors build strategic capacity, drive predictable profits, and create enduring enterprise value.“Intentional business growth—designed and executed strategically—is proven to deliver best-in-class results,” said George Sandmann, Founder and CEO of Growth-Drive. “When leaders expand their strategic capacity across all three dimensions of growth, they build a business engine that runs easier and produces predictable, sustainable profits and value. That’s exactly what private capital markets seek and reward—and it benefits shareholders, employees, stakeholders, and the communities they serve. Together we are on a mission to help $1 Trillion of private businesses do exactly this.”Featured Speakers:- Aran Quinn, Managing Attorney, Quinn Global Tax Law – Tax Implications and Legal Strategy- Garrett Gregory, Co-Founder, Gregory Law Group, PLLC – IRS Representation and Tax Defense- Doug Dickey, Principal, DRDA, LLC – Income Tax Optimization and Risk Management- Michael Parise, Copper Beech Financial Group – Advanced Wealth Transfer and Family Governance- Ashley Tison, Founder, OZ Pros – Opportunity Zone Innovation and Implementation- Phil Wilson, Managing Director, CBIZ – IRS Tax Controversy and Resolution- George Sandmann, Founder & CEO, Growth-Drive – Keynote: The Three Dimensions of Business Growth“Madison’s conference brings together trusted advisors and forward-thinking leaders,” said Mark Sims, President of Madison Insurance Group. “Our mission extends beyond financial success. We deeply care about the people and communities that make our work possible, and Puerto Rico has been an inspiring partner in that journey.”This year’s agenda features expert panels, client success showcases, and networking events, complemented by excursions through Puerto Rico’s rainforest and coastal waterways.New for 2025, Madison is introducing a philanthropic component that enables attendees to contribute directly to local nonprofits, supporting community initiatives and sustainable development across Puerto Rico.For the full agenda and registration details, click 2025 Annual Conference or visit us at: www.madisoninsgroup.com/conference2025 About Madison Insurance Group:Madison Insurance Group is a leader in enterprise risk management and alternative insurance solutions, specializing in insuring business revenue and mitigating financial disruptions. With a focus on protecting against catastrophic risks and optimizing financial strategies, Madison Insurance Group helps business owners safeguard their future while maximizing financial efficiency. For more information, visit online at www.madisoninsurancegroup.org

