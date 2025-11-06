Avaans Media Earns Third Consecutive Inc. Power Partner Award

Award honors elite B2B firms recognized by clients for driving business growth; fewer than 40 PR firms make the exclusive list

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc. Magazine has announced the third annual Power Partner Awards, recognizing over 400 B2B service organizations that received top marks from clients for instrumentally helping leadership navigate all facets of a thriving business from startup through IPO—from public relations and compliance to infrastructure development and fundraising.Avaans Media is one of fewer than 40 public relations agencies to receive this distinction in 2025, marking the agency's third consecutive year earning the Power Partner designation, a testament to sustained client satisfaction and proven results in high-stakes industries.“The entrepreneurial journey and community are core to Inc.’s mission, and it’s a true honor to celebrate this year’s Inc. Power Partners — the companies dedicated to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “Whether they’re coordinating complex marketing campaigns or reliably supporting the day-to-day infrastructure of growing companies, these honorees aren’t simply B2B providers — they are true partners in helping businesses grow and succeed.”"Earning this recognition three years running validates what we've always believed—that boutique doesn't mean limited impact. Our executive-level team continues to punch above our weight class, delivering Fortune 500 caliber results with the agility and care that only a specialized firm can provide. This third Power Partner Award belongs as much to our clients as it does to us. They take bold risks in emerging industries, and we're privileged to amplify their stories. When client feedback drives recognition like this, it confirms we're building something that endures," said Avaans Media Founder and Principal, Tara Coomans.In 2025, Avaans Media supported an e-commerce client in securing 85% online market share in its segment, generated more than 100 media placements across multiple industries, and expanded its signature consumer product PR Sprint to include health and wellness and natural products.A complete list of vetted B2B providers for ambitious and growing companies can be found here: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards About Avaans MediaProviding digitally savvy public relations for emerging industries, ambitious brands, and purpose-driven organizations, Avaans Media is the Top Boutique PR Firm in Los Angeles on Clutch.com, and an Inc. Power Partner. From start-up through IPO, Avaans Media’s 100% executive-level team provides white-glove public relations strategies and services to a notable list of fast-growing companies in industries ranging from AI, cannabis, and health to consumer products. Founded by Tara Coomans in 2008, Avaans Media is based in Los Angeles, California.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.