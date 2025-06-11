Avaans Media Announces Return of PR Sprints for Consumer Products for Fall 2025

Get more information about PR Sprints

Exclusive to Avaans Media, PR Sprints Reinvent Consumer PR

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award winning PR agency, Avaans Media is pleased to announce the return of the popular all-inclusive PR Sprint packages.PR Sprints continue to embrace the evolution of the media landscape with media placements that meet the needs of today’s consumer products. This special PR package that empowers holiday promotions and Q4 buying season is popular with consumer brands for its unheard-of flexibility and simplicity. No other PR agency offers PR Sprints.“Fall is the ideal time for consumer products to grab marketshare and PR Sprints are a Q4 cornerstone. It’s the perfect blend of deliverables and timing because all the media is in place in time for Black Friday and Cyber Monday,” said Tara Coomans, Avaans Media founder.“AI search continues to reward media placements in third party publications, and consumers are using both AI and traditional search to find the perfect gift, home accent, or beverage for the holiday season and PR Sprints deliver the much needed edge.” continued Coomans.PR Sprints are ideal for consumer tech and gadgets, home goods, and CPG brands like beverages, which spike in the fall and holiday shopping seasons. The earned media PR program works exceptionally well with affiliate programs and offers choices of influencer sampling and guaranteed placement options online and on television.Early registrants will benefit from guaranteed competitor exclusivity, inclusion in pitches and media requests that start as early as July, and first choice of limited availability choices. PR Sprint registration is now open and will remain so until the spots are sold out or August 22, 2025, whichever comes first.PR Sprints start in September and run through the end of November, with guaranteed placements throughout the time frame.For more information on PR Sprints please visit the FAQ Page About Avaans MediaAvaans means "advantage." Avaans Media is the Top Boutique PR Firm in Los Angeles on Clutch.com and a 2X Inc. Power Partner who provides digitally savvy public relations for emerging industries, ambitious brands, and purpose-driven organizations. Exclusive to consumer products, the PR Sprints are a signature offering for seasonal PR. Founded by Tara Coomans in 2008, Avaans Media is based in Los Angeles, California.

