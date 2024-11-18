Avaans Media Announces Return of PR Sprints for Consumer Products in 2025

Contact us about PR packages for CPG products and consumer brands

The Spring 2025 PR Sprints are timed to support CPG brands in the crucial months before and after Expo West Natural Products Expo

The 2025 Spring PR sprints are perfectly timed PR for CPG brands, who are launching products or expanding their presence either on-shelf or direct to consumer,” — Tara Coomans, Avaans Media Principle

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning PR agency Avaans Media is pleased to announce the return of the popular PR Sprints. This special CPG PR package timed for crucial sprint buying months, is popular with consumer brands for its unheard-of flexibility and simplicity. Unlike other PR programs, the PR Sprints are designed to be short-term but perfectly timed to coincide with the Natural Products Expo West tradeshow in Anaheim, California.“Media placements create confidence and visibility at the exact right moment in the buying cycle, and our Spring 2025 PR Sprint offerings exceed expectations at every level,” continued Coomans.The value-packed PR packages come in three tiers and offer guaranteed product exclusivity, on-site PR support, a tailored media list, and guaranteed content.Early registrants will benefit from closing out their competitors, extended inclusion in pitches and media requests, and the first choice of limited availability choices.PR Sprint registration is now open and will remain until the spots are sold out or January 23, 2025, whichever comes first.Please visit our website for more information on the Spring PR Sprints for CPG Products.About Avaans MediaAvaans Media is the Top Boutique PR Firm in Los Angeles on Clutch.com and a two-time Inc. Magazine Power Partner, providing digitally savvy public relations for emerging industries ambitious brands , and purpose-driven organizations. From start-up through IPO, Avaans Media’s one-hundred percent executive-level team provides white-glove public relations strategies and services to a notable list of fast-growing companies in industries ranging from AI, cannabis, and drones to consumer products. Avaans Media is home to the PR Sprints, high impact, short term PR packages for consumer products. Founded by Tara Coomans in 2008, Avaans Media is based in Los Angeles, California.Avaans Media and PR Sprints are unaffiliated with the Natural Products Expo West Conference.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.