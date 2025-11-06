Bogolonfini, a Diasporan-Made Fashion Brand, Unveils Travel Collection for Culturally Connected Consumers

Model wearing the Sérénité Women’s Two-Piece Set, a one-of-a-kind look designed for movement, meaning, and warm-weather escapes. Actor and founder of Bogolonfini, Bambadjan Bamba, wears a custom-made piece from his eco-friendly fashion line celebrating heritage, craftsmanship, and cultural pride.

The year-round looks include West African-inspired prints and rich fabrics designed for warm-weather destinations

Luxury isn’t exclusivity. It’s about purpose, story, and connection. This collection is about reclaiming our heritage and showing up with pride, wherever we go.” — Bambadjan Bamba, founder of Bogolonfini

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bogolonfini , the diasporan-made fashion brand redefining luxury through culture, storytelling, and craftsmanship, has launched its mid-season line. The Assinie Travel Collection includes lightweight linens, eco-friendly fabrics, signature prints, and relaxed silhouettes for warm climates, global adventures, and cultural reconnection.Inspired by the quiet luxury of the West African coast, the Assinie travel collection redefines vacation style or leisure wear through a diasporic lens. From tailored two-piece sets to bold patterns, each piece is a statement—crafted not only for style, but for cultural storytelling.“Luxury isn’t exclusivity. It’s about purpose, story, and connection,” says Bambadjan Bamba, founder of Bogolonfini, award-winning actor, and cultural advocate. “This collection is about reclaiming our heritage and showing up with pride, wherever we go. Whether you’re walking the shores of Zanzibar, sailing through the Caribbean, or poolside in Palm Springs, these pieces are made for those who travel with culture in their carry-on.”The Assinie Travel Collection includes:Sérénité Women’s Two-Piece Set – Featuring a flowing kimono-style top and high-waisted shorts with a gathered waistband, this versatile ensemble is designed for effortless movement and all-day comfort.Kori Noir Men’s Two-Piece Set – Adorned in a striking monochrome earth cloth motif, this set pays homage to ancestral artistry while offering a modern, structured silhouette.Abidjan Earth Cloth Shirt – Stunning tribal-inspired shirt that perfectly captures the free-spirited aesthetic of modern boho fashion, featuring an intricate geometric pattern of chevrons, dots, and vertical stripes that creates a captivating visual story on soft, breathable fabric.White Earth Cloth Gown – Made in Africa (Mali and Côte d’Ivoire) from breathable 100% cotton, this striking white and black mud cloth gown features sustainable materials and hand-painted patterns that celebrate tradition and modern elegance.As the global conversation around identity, heritage, and intentional consumption continues to evolve, Bogolonfini is filling a cultural gap in fashion. According to a 2023 McKinsey study, 71 percent of Gen Z consumers prefer brands that align with their values, including cultural heritage and identity. The Assinie Travel Collection reflects this shift, offering pieces that honor their heritage not as history, but as a living part of who they are.To view The Assinie Travel Collection and other pieces, visit www.bogolonfini.com About BogolonfiniBogolonfini is a Los Angeles-based fashion brand that celebrates heritage with a blend of traditional West African textile techniques and modern silhouettes. Founded by award-winning actor and cultural advocate Bambadjan Bamba, the brand was born during his unexpected return to Africa. Bogolonfini was created to inspire diasporans to reclaim pride in their ancestral heritage and debuted with its Afro Poncho collection in fall 2024 and continues to expand with eco-friendly, handmade pieces and globally inspired designs. To learn more, visit https://www.bogolonfini.com/ ###

