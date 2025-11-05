Book swap activity “Book for Book” receives enthusiastic response Cultural Affairs Bureau offers additional sessions to promote shared reading

MACAU, November 5 - In order to promote a reading culture and reading habits in the community and disseminate the concept of “enriching life through reading”, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) continues to organise the book swap activity “Book for Book” regularly in various local districts. The activity aims to establish a convenient book exchange platform to facilitate the sharing and circulation of unused good books from their personal collections and jointly develop a cultural atmosphere in the community. The event has been well received since its launch. In order to allow more residents to participate and share the reading resources, IC will offer additional sessions at the weekends from November to December, seeking to enhance wider circulation and sharing of books.

In addition to the sessions to be held on 22 and 23 November at the open space adjacent to the Flower City in Taipa, the new sessions will be held on 8 and 9 November at Camões Square, and on 27 and 28 December at Lilau Square, from 12pm to 6pm, respectively. The activity is on a one-in-one-out approach. Participants simply bring books that meet the criteria of exchange to the personnel on-site for verification, select their favourite books and exchange them for the equivalent number of their books. Meanwhile, exhibition panels from the Macao Public Library will also be set up at the same venues to allow residents to have a better understanding of the library resources and services.

In order to ensure the quality of the book exchange, magazines, booklets, guidebooks, textbooks, activity catalogues, children’s cloth books, non-locally-published yearbooks, law books and examination guidebooks, pornographic publications or violence books, religious books, pirated or those in violation of copyright laws, damaged and soiled books, incomplete collections, poorly bound books, books with missing pages or with pages that are easy to separate, and books with more than five volumes, are not included in the scope of this book swap. With the aim of maintaining the relevance and practicality of the collection, science and engineering books published more than five years ago, computer books published more than three years ago, or travel guides published more than two years ago will also not be included in the scope of this book swap. Each participant will be able to exchange a maximum of 20 books in the event. Please cooperate and adhere to these guidelines to maintain a good environment for exchanging books.

IC sincerely invites members of the public to participate in the book swap activity “Book for Book”, facilitating the circulation of unused good books and promoting the reading culture.

For enquiries, please contact the Public Library of the Cultural Affairs Bureau through tel. no. 2856 7576 or 2884 3105 during the counter opening hours of the libraries, or visit the website of the Macao Public Library at www.library.gov.mo, or the mobile application “My Library”.