【Internationally-renowned】Avantgardey makes dazzling debut in Macao to dance & leap with Chibi Maruko Chan and MAK MAK

MACAU, November 5 - 【MGTO】Avantgardey x Chibi Maruko Chan: “Dance & Leap Through Macao” • Historic First-Ever Same-Frame Magic with MAK MAK

Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has invited the internationally-renowned Japanese dance group Avantgardey and Japan’s beloved anime icon Chibi Maruko Chan to Macao for filming of the promotional video “Dance & Leap Through Macao”. In brand-new looks, members of Avantgardey and the anime character Chibi Maruko Chan team up with Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK to visit different iconic attractions in Macao and spotlight the destination by their unique dance style and international reputation, raising Macao’s visibility in overseas markets.

Super dance group + MAK MAK + Chibi Maruko Chan

Avantgardey and Chibi Maruko Chan arrived for the first time in Macao for video filming and experience, partnering up with MAK MAK to dazzle different local landmarks and star in the themed promotional video “Dance & Leap Through Macao”, promoting Macao’s diverse offerings of “tourism +” among visitors.

Embodying the idea of avant-garde, the Japanese super dance group Avantgardey shine in their iconic look of bob-haired dolls, perfectly-synchronized dance moves and quirky performance style, fascinating many fans around the world. This promotional video about Macao features the themed song of the widely-popular animation Chibi Maruko Chan as the background music, which, paired with the lively dance of Avantgardey, are set to attract the gazes of young audiences from around the world and create hot topics about Macao.

Release of promotional video “Dance & Leap Through Macao” on social media

Starring Avantgardey, Chibi Maruko Chan and MAK MAK, the creative and lively promotional video “Dance & Leap Through Macao” will be released on MGTO’s platforms on different social media, painting a splash of fresh colors on the picture of Macao’s tourism industry. The production manifests various glamorous faucets of Macao and inspires visitors to explore local hidden gems, branding Macao as a charming destination easy to travel to, for Generation Z.