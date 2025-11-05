CE to deliver 2026 Policy Address on 18 November

MACAU, November 5 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, will deliver the 2026 Policy Address on 18 November at the Legislative Assembly. The session will start at 3pm.

It will be followed by a press conference at the Government Headquarters at 5.30pm, where Mr Sam will answer questions from the press.

On the following day, 19 November, at 3pm, Mr Sam will attend a plenary meeting of the Legislative Assembly, to explain the Government’s policy programme, and to take questions from Legislative Assembly members.

The public can watch and hear the Policy Address and subsequent press conference – and the following day’s question-and-answer session with Legislative Assembly members – via live broadcast on the television channels and radio service of public broadcaster TDM.

Members of the public also have the option of watching the proceedings online via: the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government Portal; the website of the Chief Executive’s Office; the website of the Legislative Assembly; the website of the Government Information Bureau; and the Policy Address webpage. They can also view proceedings via the official mobile phone apps of the Chief Executive’s Office and of the Government Information Bureau; the official channels on YouTube of the Chief Executive’s Office and of the Government Information Bureau; and via the Government Information Bureau’s Facebook page on Chinese-language news (www.facebook.com/macaogcs).

The Government Information Bureau’s Facebook page for Portuguese-language news (www.facebook.com/macaogcspt), and its Facebook page for English-language news (www.facebook.com/macaogcsen) will also issue information about the Policy Address.

The schedule for the Legislative Assembly meetings to debate policy guidelines are as follows: the administrative and judicial affairs sector on 21 November; the economy and finance sector on 24 November; the security sector on 26 November; the social and cultural affairs sector on 28 November; and the transport and public works sector on 1 December.