Echelon Health & Fitness Launches 2nd Annual Nurse Program in South Jersey

Your Second Home? Best Personal Training Program Members Night Out

Echelon Health & Fitness thanks nurses and medical assistants with free 1-year memberships, Thrive training, and 30 days of HydroMassage.

When our healthcare heroes thrive, the entire community thrives. We’re honored to help them focus on their physical and mental wellness.” — Jeff Quinn

VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Echelon Health & Fitness , a locally owned fitness club with locations in Voorhees and Audubon, NJ, proudly announces the return of its 2nd Annual Nurse Program, a community initiative honoring the region’s nurses and medical assistants. Following last year’s overwhelming success, this year’s program expands to include more healthcare professionals — providing them with a free 1-year gym membership, 8 Thrive personal training sessions, and 30 days of complimentary HydroMassage as a heartfelt thank-you for their service to our community.Enrollment Now Open Through November 30Starting today through November 30, 2025, all nurses and medical assistants can enroll to receive a free 1-year Bronze Membership (3 days per week access) at Echelon Health & Fitness — plus 8 MBSC Thrive personal training sessions with a certified coach.New this year: every participant will also enjoy 30 days of complimentary HydroMassage to relax, recover, and recharge after long shifts.“Our nurses and medical assistants pour everything they have into caring for others,” said Jeff Quinn, COO and Managing Partner of Echelon Health & Fitness.“This program is our way of giving back — offering them a place to recharge, rebuild, and focus on their own well-being. When they thrive, the entire community thrives.”What’s Included in the 2025 Nurse ProgramFree 1-Year Bronze Membership – 3 days per week gym access, including full use of Echelon’s modern fitness floor, indoor track, pool, sauna, and group fitness studios.8 Complimentary MBSC Thrive Personal Training Sessions – One-on-one coaching designed to build strength, energy, and resilience for the demands of healthcare work.30 Days of Free HydroMassage – Brand-new this year, providing recovery and stress relief for hardworking caregivers.MemberPERX Savings Access – Exclusive discounts at more than 800 local businesses, from restaurants and spas to salons and shops.Stories of Strength and CommunityLast year’s Nurse Program inspired countless transformation stories — from nurses discovering renewed confidence through Thrive training to finding a supportive community that helped them prioritize self-care. This year, Echelon will continue to highlight these stories through Member Spotlights, shared across its social media and newsletters.“As a family-owned gym deeply connected to South Jersey, we’re proud to celebrate those who keep our community healthy,” said David Chung, CEO and Co-Founder of Echelon Health & Fitness.“This isn’t just about fitness — it’s about gratitude. These professionals care for us every day, and now, we want to care for them.”Community, Compassion, and ConnectionEchelon’s Nurse Program is about more than free workouts — it’s a message of appreciation. By giving back to those who give so much, Echelon hopes to inspire a ripple effect of health and positivity across South Jersey and Philadelphia.“We’re not just offering a gym membership,” added Quinn. “We’re offering a reset — a chance for our healthcare heroes to focus on themselves for a change.”Program DetailsWho’s Eligible: Registered nurses and certified medical assistants in South Jersey and Greater PhiladelphiaWhen: Enrollment open now through November 30, 2025Where:Voorhees: 1160 White Horse Rd.Audubon: 130 Black Horse PikeCost: Absolutely free (membership dues and training sessions fully covered by Echelon)How to Join: Register in-person at either Echelon location or visit www.EchelonHF.com The 2nd Annual Nurse Program runs through December 31, 2025, with potential extension into January 2026.About Echelon Health & FitnessEchelon Health & Fitness is a family-owned fitness brand with full-service clubs in Voorhees and Audubon, NJ. Voted Best Gym in South Jersey for eight consecutive years, Echelon is known for its MBSC Thrive Personal Training, indoor pool and track, Recovery Lounge with HydroMassage, and over 100 weekly group fitness classes. Through its MemberPERX program, members enjoy discounts at more than 800 local businesses, strengthening the bond between personal wellness and community support.Since opening in 2016, Echelon’s mission has remained the same:To help our community become healthier, fitter, and stronger — together.Media ContactJeff QuinnCOO & Managing Partner, Echelon Health & Fitness📞 610-400-7379 (610-400-PERX)📧 jquinn@fitperxphilly.comWhen nurses and medical assistants thrive — our whole community thrives. 💪❤️

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.