Free Gym Memberships And Personal Training for Teachers Through Echelon’ Health and Fitness's2nd Annual Teacher Program

Voted Best Gym In South Jersey 8 Years In A Row Thrive Echelon Health and Fitness Gives Back To Teachers!

Echelon Health & Fitness is giving local educators a free one-year Bronze membership, Thrive training sessions, and exclusive bootcamp events.

We’re proud to support the teachers who uplift our community. At Echelon, we have their back — helping them stay strong, energized, and focused all year long.” — Jeff Quinn

VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Echelon Health & Fitness is putting chalk dust on the dumbbells and raising the bar for how gyms give back to the community. Starting September 1, teachers in South Jersey can claim a free one-year Bronze membership (three visits per week) along with eight Thrive personal training sessions, thanks to Echelon’s 2nd Annual Teacher Program.The program runs through September 30 and is open to all certified teachers who show valid school identification.“Let’s be real—teachers spend more time fueling kids’ futures than fueling themselves,” said Susie Chung, CO Founder of Echelon Health & Fitness. “This program is about flipping that script. We want to make sure teachers feel stronger than their lesson plans and more energized than their morning coffee.”Teachers Speak OutVoorhees elementary teacher Melissa Carter, who trains with Coach Bridget, joined through last year’s Teacher Program and is still thriving:“I came in last September just hoping to get a little healthier. What I found was a whole community. Coach Bridget has pushed me past limits I didn’t even know I had. I’ve got more energy in the classroom, and honestly, my students notice it too.”At Audubon, high school science teacher David Lopez credits Coach Zach with helping him stay consistent:“Teaching can be stressful, but training with Zach has been a game-changer. I’ve lost 15 pounds, built strength, and even started running again. The best part? I now look forward to my workouts as much as I look forward to summer break.”And Jessica Bitman, a former middle school teacher turned Thrive coach who is now Echelon’s Thrive Leader at Audubon, knows firsthand how valuable the program can be:“Thrive sessions are an amazing way to stay in shape and reduce the stress that comes with being a teacher. It’s amazing to have an outlet through exercise, a coach to lean on, and a friend to work out with.”The ProgramThe Bronze membership unlocks access to either Echelon’s Voorhees or Audubon locations, while Thrive training sessions provide small-group coaching that balances personal attention with community motivation.On top of that, special Teacher Bootcamps and workshops will be held throughout September, giving educators unique opportunities to train together, learn stress-relief strategies, and connect with peers in a fun and supportive environment.Echelon will also host open-house events throughout September for educators to tour facilities, meet coaches, and jumpstart their wellness journey.A Growing Community MovementNow in its second year, the Teacher Program has quickly become a cornerstone of Echelon’s community outreach.Last year alone, Echelon donated over 300 memberships to teachers—each paired with eight Thrive sessions—valued at $500 per donation. That’s more than $150,000 invested directly back into South Jersey educators.“Working out works—it’s that simple,” Susie added. “We’re proud to give teachers a space where they can recharge, rebuild, and reconnect. They’ve earned it.”Program DetailsWhen: September 1–30, 2025What: Free one-year Bronze membership (3 visits per week) + 8 Thrive training sessions + Special Teacher Bootcamps & workshopsWhere: Echelon Health & Fitness – Voorhees (Eagle Plaza) & Audubon (Nicholas Plaza)Who: All certified teachers in South Jersey (with valid teacher ID)How to Join: Visit either location during staffed hours in September or Visit www.echelonhealthandfitness.com Some Restrictions Apply.About Echelon Health & FitnessFounded in 2017, Echelon Health & Fitness is South Jersey’s community-first fitness destination with locations in Voorhees and Audubon. Known for award-winning group fitness classes, indoor track, lap pool, whirlpool, recovery lounges, and Thrive personal training, Echelon has been voted “Best Gym in South Jersey” eight years in a row.More than just a gym, Echelon is committed to strengthening its community through programs like MemberPERX (partnering with 800+ local businesses) and outreach events like the Teacher Program.For more information, visit www.echelonhealthandfitness.com or follow us on IG @ECHELON_HEALTHANDFITNESS

