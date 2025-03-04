Echelon Health & Fitness Launches First Responders Program, Donating $175,000 in Memberships and Personal Training

At Echelon, we believe a strong community starts with strong individuals. Giving back to first responders is our way of showing appreciation for their dedication and sacrifice.” — Jeff Quinn CO OWNER

VOORHEES, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Echelon Health & Fitness Launches First Responders Program, Donating $175,000 in MembershipsEchelon Health & Fitness is proud to introduce its First Responders Program, furthering its commitment to those who serve and protect the community. This initiative follows the success of Echelon’s Teacher and Nurses Programs, which have already impacted local educators and healthcare professionals.Through this program, Echelon Health & Fitness has donated 350 one-year, 3-day-a-week Bronze memberships, each including 8 Thrive personal training sessions, valued at $500 per membership—a total contribution of $175,000. This gives first responders the opportunity to improve their health, reduce stress, and stay strong for the demands of their work.More Than a Gym Membership: Exclusive Perks & SavingsBeyond gym access, first responders will receive MemberPerx benefits—Echelon’s exclusive discount and rewards program. With over 800 local businesses offering savings on restaurants, wellness, retail, and home services, members enjoy financial perks simply for staying active. In 2024 alone, MemberPerx was used 30,309 times, saving the local community $94,000.Exclusive to Echelon Health & Fitness in South JerseyBoth MBSC Thrive and MemberPerx are exclusive to Echelon Health & Fitness in South Jersey, setting it apart as a premier fitness and wellness destination.What is MBSC Thrive?MBSC Thrive is a science-based, results-driven personal training program designed to optimize movement, strength, and performance. Developed by Mike Boyle, one of the world’s leading strength and conditioning coaches, Thrive provides a structured approach to functional fitness."First responders face intense physical and mental challenges every day," said Trey Severs, Thrive Director at Echelon Health & Fitness. "MBSC Thrive helps them build strength, improve mobility, and prevent injuries, ensuring they perform at their best on and off the job."A Community-Focused ImpactEchelon Health & Fitness has built a reputation for giving back to those who dedicate their lives to others. Testimonials from current program participants highlight the impact:"Echelon has truly changed my life. Between the training sessions and the support from the community, I feel stronger and more energized in the classroom. Teaching is physically and mentally demanding, and having a place to reset and focus on my health has been a game changer."— Emily R., Local Teacher & Echelon Member"As a nurse, I’m always taking care of others, but Echelon reminded me that my own health matters too. Thrive training and access to a world-class gym have helped me de-stress and stay in shape for my long shifts. Plus, MemberPerx saves me money every day—it’s a win-win!"— Sarah T., Local Nurse & Echelon MemberA Mission of Community & Wellness"Supporting those who dedicate their lives to serving others is at the heart of Echelon Health & Fitness," said Jeff Quinn, Managing Partner. "This program isn’t just about fitness—it’s about providing a thriving health and wellness community, financial savings through MemberPerx, and a space where first responders can recharge and stay strong."David Chung, Co-Founder of Echelon Health & Fitness, emphasized the company’s deep commitment to giving back:"At Echelon, we believe a strong community starts with strong individuals. First responders dedicate their lives to protecting others, and it’s our privilege to give back in a meaningful way. This program ensures they have access to resources that help them thrive, both physically and financially.”This initiative aligns with Echelon Health & Fitness’s broader mission—not just to provide fitness services, but to uplift the local community, support MemberPerx partners, and create opportunities for better health, financial savings, and overall well-being.For more information, visit www.echelonhf.com ### About Echelon Health & FitnessEchelon Health & Fitness, with locations in Voorhees and Audubon, NJ, has been voted Best Gym in South Jersey for seven consecutive years. With a focus on community-driven fitness, Echelon offers state-of-the-art facilities, group fitness classes, personal training, and exclusive programs like MBSC Thrive and MemberPerx.`

1st Responders, Echelon Health and Fitness Has Your Back!

