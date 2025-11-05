MPD Arrests Suspect in K Street Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest of a suspect who assaulted a man in Northwest.

On Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at approximately 3:47 a.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 500 block of K Street, Northwest. The suspect asked the victim for money and the victim refused. The suspect then assaulted and struck the victim with a glass bottle before fleeing the scene on a bicycle. The victim was treated on scene for minor injuries.

On Tuesday, November 5, 2025, 26-year-old Diamonte Lucas, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Significant Bodily Injury and Threats to Kidnap or Injure.

CCN: 25167706

###