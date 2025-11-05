MPD Investigating South Capitol Street Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance to identify a suspect involved in a robbery that occurred in Southeast.

On Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at approximately 8:56 a.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 1300 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. The suspect displayed an unknown object and demanded the victim’s shoes. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/v9oEBlXoBRw

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25156645

###