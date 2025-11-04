MPD Arrests Suspect in Van Ness Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in connection to a robbery that occurred in the Northwest.



On Thursday, September 18, 2025, at approximately 5:35 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 2900 block of Van Ness Street, Northwest. The suspect snatched the victim’s purse and then fled the scene.

On Friday, October 31, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 54-year-old Alfred Reeves, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).



CCN: 25142989