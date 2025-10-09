RailPros Acquires Design Nine, Inc.

RailPros COO Marco Loureiro, Design Nine President Glenn Hay, and RailPros CEO Kendall Koff

Latest acquisition deepens engineering strength in Mid-West and Canada, expands RailPros’ engineering offerings in railroad industry.

Adding this group of talented individuals to Team RailPros enables us to expand services to our collective clients ... to continue to provide exceptional service to the North American rail industry. ” — Kendall Koff, Chief Executive Officer, RailPros

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Irving, TX-based RailPros announced today that it has completed the acquisition of St. Louis-based Design Nine, Inc.Founded in 1986, Design Nine offers railroad engineering services including site development, facility design, industrial trackage, bridge rehabilitation, inspection services, construction support, feasibility studies, drafting services, and survey services.“Design Nine has a strong reputation for excellence in our industry,” said Kendall “Ken” Koff, Chief Executive Officer of RailPros. “Adding this group of talented individuals to Team RailPros enables us to expand our services to our collective clients, and to continue to provide exceptional service to the North American rail industry.”The addition of Design Nine’s office in St. Louis, Missouri metroplex will strengthen location-based support for clients in the region. St. Louis is a critical freight gateway where multiple Class I railroads converge, making it one of the most interconnected hubs in the U.S. For RailPros, this translates into proximity to a wide range of clients across freight, passenger, and short line rail systems.“We have witnessed the steady progress and growth of RailPros’ rail practice and were attracted to their people centric culture and service excellence commitment; the RailPros team is something special,” said Glenn Hay, President of Design Nine. “We look forward to being part of Team RailPros and the opportunities ahead of us.”RailPros has offices and personnel across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, providing support for the rail industry through full-service engineering, diversified safety services and flagging, total right-of-way management, and training. The men and women on Team RailPros are helping to shape the future of North American rail.About RailProsRailPros is headquartered in Irving, Texas, with offices and personnel across North America. The company, which was founded in 2000, is exclusively focused on providing services to freight, passenger and transit rail carriers across North America. RailPros employs rail and transit engineers, construction managers, real estate and right of way service experts, inspectors, design engineers, and field support staff, enabling us to service the full spectrum of the industry’s management, engineering construction management, planning, and design needs. In addition, RailPros has a combined training and media production team, producing technical and safety training for rail carriers and rail-related industrial clients. We have a unique understanding of the industry’s rail and transit needs, and our expertise helps our clients complete work safely, efficiently, and with minimal disruption to existing rail service.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.