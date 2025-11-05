Is 'Unreadable' Unconscionable? California Supreme Court Weighs Fate of Blurry Arbitration Pact

(Subscription required) While specific to an employment dispute, the oral arguments in Fuentes v. Empire Nissan Inc. in San Francisco delved into a broader issue of how and when a court should decide that an arbitration agreement is so procedurally flawed that it becomes substantively unconscionable as well, and thus invalid.

