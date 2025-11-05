Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,066 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,261 in the last 365 days.

Is 'Unreadable' Unconscionable? California Supreme Court Weighs Fate of Blurry Arbitration Pact

(Subscription required) While specific to an employment dispute, the oral arguments in Fuentes v. Empire Nissan Inc. in San Francisco delved into a broader issue of how and when a court should decide that an arbitration agreement is so procedurally flawed that it becomes substantively unconscionable as well, and thus invalid.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Is 'Unreadable' Unconscionable? California Supreme Court Weighs Fate of Blurry Arbitration Pact

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more