Forwardly Integrates with Zoho Books for Faster Payments

Zoho Books users can now streamline their payments with Forwardly, enabling instant payments, and automatic reconciliation for better cash flow management.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forwardly, an award-winning instant payment solution for small businesses, has officially launched its integration with Zoho Books, providing Zoho users with faster payment options and automated reconciliation. This new integration eliminates payment delays, reduces manual data entry, and helps businesses maintain accurate financial records effortlessly. This new partnership follows Forwardly’s existing integrations with QuickBooks Online, Xero, and FreshBooks.With this integration, Zoho Books users can now accept instant payments directly from clients, securely process transactions in under 60 seconds, and reconcile their books with 2-way sync capability, no extra effort is needed. Forwardly’s solution ensures businesses have access to their funds faster, improving cash flow and reducing financial stress."Every business deserves fast, reliable, and hassle-free payments," said Nick Chandi, CEO and Co-Founder of Forwardly. "Our Zoho Books integration lets business owners get paid instantly , improving cash flow and making financial management effortless."With Forwardly's Zoho Books integration, there are several benefits to small businesses using both platforms:- Fast Payments: Receive payments instantly, ensuring quicker access to funds and improved cash flow management. Enjoy receiving affordable instant payments for only 1%, capped at $10 per transaction.- Automatic Reconciliation: Automatically reconcile payment records, reducing manual errors and providing real-time visibility into financial transactions.- Seamless 2-Way Sync: Enjoy improved cash flow management and financial transparency with seamless integration between Forwardly and Zoho Books. Forwardly’s advanced 4-way sync supports leading accounting platforms, including QuickBooks Online and Xero, enabling comprehensive sync with both customers' and vendors' accounting software.- Request Payments for Outstanding Invoices: Easily request payments directly from outstanding invoices, providing convenience and security to both businesses and debtors.With this latest integration, Forwardly continues to expand its reach, offering small businesses smarter payment solutions that save time, reduce costs, and enhance financial control.###About Forwardly:Forwardly is an award-winning cutting-edge business payment solution that revolutionizes how small businesses send and receive payments. The real-time payment-enabled platform in the USA empowers small businesses to get paid instantly, 24/7/365. With a focus on simplicity, efficiency, and affordability, Forwardly offers a range of payment solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of small businesses. With Forwardly, businesses and accountants gain the power to manage their cash flow effortlessly through instant payments, ensuring quicker access to funds and eliminating unnecessary processing delays and high fees. To get started for free and start experiencing the future of B2B payment solutions, visit Forwardly.com.

