Forwardly Launches the Deductions and Deep-Dish Pizza Giveaway to Fuel Accounting Firms During Tax Season
Tax season is a stressful time for accounting and bookkeeping firms. To show appreciation, Forwardly is offering pizza during the busiest time of year.
“We understand the pressures accounting firms face during tax season,” said Nick Chandi, CEO of Forwardly. “That’s why we wanted to give back in a meaningful way. What better way to ease the stress than with a meal?”
Tax season can be overwhelming, and Forwardly wants to show appreciation for the hard work accounting teams put in year-round. Firms are encouraged to share why they deserve a pizza break by completing the entry form available Forwardly.com/pizza. Entries will be accepted through February 28, 2025, with winners selected in early March.
###
About Forwardly:
Forwardly is an award-winning business payment solution that revolutionizes how small businesses send and receive payments. The real-time payment-enabled platform empowers small businesses to get paid instantly, 24/7/365. With Forwardly, businesses and accountants gain the power to manage their cash flow effortlessly through instant payments, ensuring quicker access to funds and eliminating unnecessary processing delays and high fees. To get started for free and start experiencing the future of B2B payment solutions, visit Forwardly.com.
Jane Ingram
Forwardly
+1 877-551-2220
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.