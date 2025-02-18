Submit Release
Forwardly Launches the Deductions and Deep-Dish Pizza Giveaway to Fuel Accounting Firms During Tax Season

Tax season is a stressful time for accounting and bookkeeping firms. To show appreciation, Forwardly is offering pizza during the busiest time of year.

We understand the pressures accounting firms face during tax season. That’s why we wanted to give back in a meaningful way.”
— Nick Chandi, CEO of Forwardly
SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tax season can be overwhelming for accounting professionals, with long hours and tight deadlines taking a toll on teams. Recognizing the effort that goes into serving clients during this hectic time, Forwardly, the instant b2b payments solution for small to medium-sized businesses and accounting firms, is excited to offer a special present to 10 accounting firms across the U.S. through their brand new Deductions and Deep-Dish Pizza Giveaway.

“We understand the pressures accounting firms face during tax season,” said Nick Chandi, CEO of Forwardly. “That’s why we wanted to give back in a meaningful way. What better way to ease the stress than with a meal?”

Tax season can be overwhelming, and Forwardly wants to show appreciation for the hard work accounting teams put in year-round. Firms are encouraged to share why they deserve a pizza break by completing the entry form available Forwardly.com/pizza. Entries will be accepted through February 28, 2025, with winners selected in early March.

About Forwardly: 
Forwardly is an award-winning business payment solution that revolutionizes how small businesses send and receive payments. The real-time payment-enabled platform empowers small businesses to get paid instantly, 24/7/365. With Forwardly, businesses and accountants gain the power to manage their cash flow effortlessly through instant payments, ensuring quicker access to funds and eliminating unnecessary processing delays and high fees. To get started for free and start experiencing the future of B2B payment solutions, visit Forwardly.com. 

