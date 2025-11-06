Riverside Memorial Chapel to Host Irving Berlin Tribute Event on November 13

The Upper West Side Landmark Celebrates the Life and Music of Legendary Composer Irving Berlin with Special Presentation and Music Celebration

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Riverside Memorial Chapel, a century-old institution and beloved Upper West Side landmark, will honor the legendary composer Irving Berlin with a special tribute event on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 6 PM in the chapel’s 3rd-floor hospitality room at 180 West 76th Street. Music lovers, community members, and admirers of Berlin’s timeless work are invited to celebrate his extraordinary impact on American music and culture.

“Riverside Memorial Chapel has long been a place where history and community come together,” said Charles S. Salomon, President of Riverside Memorial Chapel. “Honoring Irving Berlin’s legacy allows us to celebrate a local icon whose music has united and uplifted generations of Americans.”

The event will feature a presentation by acclaimed New Yorker and historian Marty Schneit, tracing Irving Berlin’s journey from childhood to his legendary career. Schneit will share a documentary with accompanying slides and introduce video clips of Berlin’s most iconic works, including “Always,” “Blue Skies,” “Easter Parade,” “God Bless America,” “White Christmas,” and selections from “Annie Get Your Gun”. He will offer brief commentary before each clip, with sound playing through the venue’s speakers, and conclude the program with an audience Q&A.

Schneit has lectured at many of New York City’s premier institutions, including the New York Public Library, the 92nd Street Y, and Fordham University at Lincoln Center. His talks have also been featured by the Jewish Braille Institute and have reached diverse audiences across the city, from hospital programs to community centers.

“Irving Berlin was a true New Yorker whose songs echoed the city’s heart and soul,” said Marty Schneit. “It’s especially meaningful to celebrate his life and legacy here on the Upper West Side, where history and community have always gone hand in hand.”

Since its founding in 1897, Riverside Memorial Chapel has been a cornerstone of the Upper West Side, serving families and the community with dignity and care. This event continues Riverside’s tradition of fostering cultural enrichment and honoring significant historical figures.

Light refreshments will be served. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP by contacting Nicholas Argenziano at Nicholas.Argenziano@Dignitymemorial.com or by calling 212-362-6600.

To learn more about Riverside Memorial Chapel, please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/new-york/new-york/riverside-memorial-chapel/1227.

About Riverside Memorial Chapel

Riverside Memorial Chapel has provided funeral services to New York City’s Jewish community since 1897 and proudly serves all faiths. Its West 76th Street location opened in 1926 and is an Upper West Side landmark. The Neo-French-Renaissance-style facility is revered for its majestic architecture and ornate interior, which have been masterfully renovated. Riverside Memorial Chapel has a history of specializing in serving the Jewish community and is the only member of the Jewish Funeral Directors of America in Manhattan. From traditional washing (tahara) and the watching of the deceased until the funeral begins (shmira), to the rending of garment or ribbon (kreah) and using an unadorned wooden casket. Its team is well-versed in Jewish funeral customs and traditions.





