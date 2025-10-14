Riverside Memorial Chapel to Host Community Blood Drive on October 23

The Historic Upper West Side Landmark Extends Its Legacy of Care Through Local Support, Donors Entered to Win Nets vs. Knicks Tickets

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Riverside Memorial Chapel, a century-old institution and beloved Upper West Side landmark, will open its doors to the community on Thursday, October 23, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The Blood drive, in partnership with the New York Blood Center, will be held in the chapel’s catering room at 180 West 76th Street. Neighbors and New Yorkers alike are encouraged to participate in this life-saving initiative, as each donation has the power to save up to three lives.

As an added incentive, Riverside donors will be entered to win tickets to a highly anticipated Nets vs. Knicks game through a sweepstakes organized by the New York Blood Center. To learn more, visit nybc.org/sweepstakes.

“Riverside has always been more than a chapel, it has been a home for our neighbors during life’s most sacred and challenging moments,” said Charles S. Salomon, President of Riverside Memorial Chapel. “By opening our doors for this blood drive, we give back to the Upper West Side in a way that directly helps save lives. It’s about extending compassion beyond our walls and supporting the community that has supported us for nearly a century and a half.”

Since 1897, Riverside Memorial Chapel has stood as a trusted resource for families, serving as both a historical and cultural cornerstone of the Upper West Side. Its current home, opened in 1926, is known for its striking Neo-French-Renaissance design and has long been a gathering place for the community during meaningful times of remembrance. Hosting a blood drive continues this tradition of service, reinforcing Riverside’s commitment not only to honor the past but also to caring for the living community it proudly serves.

About Riverside Memorial Chapel

Riverside Memorial Chapel has provided funeral services to New York City’s Jewish community since 1897 and proudly serves all faiths. Its West 76th Street location opened in 1926 and is an Upper West Side landmark. The Neo-French-Renaissance-style facility is revered for its majestic architecture and ornate interior, which have been masterfully renovated. Riverside Memorial Chapel has a history of specializing in serving the Jewish community and is the only member of the Jewish Funeral Directors of America in Manhattan. From traditional washing (tahara) and the watching of the deceased until the funeral begins (shmira), to the rending of garment or ribbon (kreah) and using an unadorned wooden casket. Its team is well-versed in Jewish funeral customs and traditions.

