Maine DOE Recognizes National School Psychology Week from November 3-7, 2025

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is joining the Maine Association of School Psychologists (MASP) and schools across the nation in celebrating National School Psychology Week (NSPW), observed from November 3-7, 2025.

This year’s theme, “Finding Your Path,” highlights the vital role that school psychologists play in helping students, families, and educators to navigate pathways to learning, growth, and well-being. School psychologists use their expertise in consultation, collaboration, and evidence-based practices to empower others to find the routes that best fit their unique needs—and to share tools that help every student to thrive.

Across Maine, school psychologists support students’ academic achievement and mental and behavioral health through a wide range of services, including counseling, assessment, consultation, and intervention. Their work helps to ensure that every student can access the supports they need to reach their full potential.

Throughout the week, schools will participate in activities that highlight how school psychologists help students to thrive in school, at home, and in life. The Maine DOE and MASP encourage school communities to take this opportunity to recognize and thank school psychologists for their ongoing commitment to students’ success and well-being.

To learn more about the work of school psychologists and MASP, visit masponline.net.