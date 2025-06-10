Study Supports Couple-Based Solution to Lower Recurrence Rates of Bacterial Vaginosis, an Intimacy-Related Infection

FemiClear’s Infection Protection for BV & Yeast, a topical cream that both women and their male partners can now use, is naturally formulated to reduce recurrence. FemiClear's consumer research shows men stand ready to support the women in their lives by using it too. Statistics show clearly vaginal health is the key to how much physical intimacy a couple shares. A recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine may help break the cycle and encourages tackling recurring bacterial vaginosis (BV) as a couple.

New England Journal of Medicine finds bacterial vaginosis (BV) recurrence drops significantly when male partners are treated too

BV has too often been seen as solely a women’s issue, and it's time to change the conversation around vaginal health and intimacy. The path to healing can and should involve both partners.” — Caroline Goodner, CEO, FemiClear

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A groundbreaking study published in the New England Journal of Medicine has revealed what many women with recurrent bacterial vaginosis (BV) have long suspected: their male partners may be a hidden part of the problem—and now, should be part of the solution.The study showed that when men were treated with both oral and topical antibiotics, BV recurrence in women dropped to 35%—compared to 63% when male partners were left untreated. The evidence shows partner treatment significantly reduces recurrence.Additionally, a recent consumer survey of 664 men and women in monogamous relationships reveals that although women carry the emotional burden of BV, when men are made aware of how they can help lessen the recurrence, a vast majority are ready and willing. The survey, commissioned by FemiClear, a leading brand in natural over-the-counter vaginal health, revealed nearly 90% of men are likely to help improve their partner’s vaginal health and 84% of men are willing to take action to prevent infections by using a cream. And women are craving shared responsibility, with 90% of them responding that it would mean a lot if their male partner helped prevent recurring BV.Although the cause of BV is related to the overgrowth of bacteria that can occur due to a pH imbalance or other factors, and doesn’t have to involve intimacy, sexual contact is often the culprit. FemiClear’s Infection Protection for BV & Yeast, a topical cream that both women and their male partners can now use, is naturally formulated to reduce recurrence.“BV has too often been seen as solely a ‘women’s issue', and it's time to change the conversation around vaginal health and intimacy,” said Caroline Goodner, CEO & Founder of FemiClear. “Our survey and this study prove what women and healthcare providers have observed anecdotally for years. The path to healing can and should involve both partners.”Originally designed as a preventative product for women, FemiClear’s Infection Protection for BV & Yeast natural, cream-based formula, available over-the-counter, makes it uniquely appropriate for external use by men as well to help break the cycle of reinfection.This new emphasis on couples-based care signals a larger shift in sexual wellness, one rooted in partnership, prevention, and shared responsibility. Considering 90% of women believe feeling confident in their vaginal health directly impacts their ability to be intimate, and 89% of men are likely to abstain from sex if their partner has a vaginal issue, they must work together to address the issue to maintain their intimate relationship.Awareness is key. According to the survey, 52% of men had never heard of BV, and 64% did not know men could carry the bacteria that cause it.Why FemiClear Infection Protection is a smart choice for male partners too:● Highly effective natural solution – Avoids synthetic antibiotic prescription● Cream, not ointment – Suitable for external male application● Integrated with existing routines – Already used preventatively by women● Encourages shared care – Empowers women to invite partners into the conversation● Over-the-counter availability online and at select major retailers – No prescription required“We’re helping to start a conversation, based on facts, not stigma,” added Goodner. “Women have carried the burden of recurring BV for too long. Now we have scientific data to show it will be mutually beneficial for partners to play a more active role in prevention.”About FemiClear FemiClear is an award-winning brand of natural, OTC products that solve common health issues like BV, yeast infection, genital herpes, and urinary health, created by women for women. With clinical studies that demonstrate efficacy and a commitment to clean formulations, FemiClear helps consumers take control of their wellness—naturally.Support graphics, photography, and survey executive summaries can be found here.

