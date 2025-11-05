Burglary
CASE#: 25A4009847
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 11/04/25 between 0700 and 1630 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Ryegate Road, Ryegate
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Christine and Wendall Morrison
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/05/25 Vermont State Police were notified of a burglary that occurred on 11/04/25 sometime between 0700 and 1630 hours. The victims Christine and Wendall Morrison reported their house had been broken in and various items had been taken totaling nearly $4000.00.
Vermont State Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Trooper Jason Haley of the St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.
