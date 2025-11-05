Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A4009847

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Jason Haley                           

STATION:  St Johnsbury                   

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 11/04/25 between 0700 and 1630 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ryegate Road, Ryegate

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                           

 

VICTIM: Christine and Wendall Morrison

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/05/25 Vermont State Police were notified of a burglary that occurred on 11/04/25 sometime between 0700 and 1630 hours. The victims Christine and Wendall Morrison reported their house had been broken in and various items had been taken totaling nearly $4000.00.

 

Vermont State Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Trooper Jason Haley of the St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.

 

Trooper Jason Haley

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111

 

