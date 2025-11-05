Take advantage of the changing foliage this fall to help with invasive species management

COLUMBIA, Mo. – This fall, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) encourages landowners to keep an eye out for invasive plant species on their property.

Invasive plant species often keep their green leaves into late fall and even early winter, making them easier to spot amongst native vegetation. This adaptation allows invasive plants to outcompete native plants but offers landowners an additional window of time for treatment.

Bush Honeysuckle and Autumn Olive are the two most prevalent shrubby invasives in central Missouri that are easily spotted during this time of year.

Both Bush Honeysuckle and Autumn Olive retain their green leaves among dormant vegetation making them easy to target with foliar, basal bark, and cut stump treatments during the fall.

Learn more about managing invasive species on your property at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZjU or by contacting your local Private Land Conservationist through MDC. You can find your local contact by county at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4ok.